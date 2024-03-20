Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Reunite For Sports Podcast Years After 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

caitlyn jenner lamar odom
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner joined forces on a new sports podcast — years after they left the famous Kardashian family.

The NBA legend and Jenner announced Keeping Up With Sports will feature them talking about various topics with "a unique personality and opinion."

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner bombarded with escalating death threats
Source: mega

Jenner won an Olympic gold medal in 1976. Odom won two NBA championship rings while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two will be joined by co-host, Zach Hirsch.

The first episode will feature boxer Sugar Ray Leonard opening up about being the victim of sexual abuse by one of his trainers.

Article continues below advertisement

Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Jenner was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. In 2023, Jenner said he doesn't talk to his ex-wife. "Kris, I really never talk to anymore. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her."

Article continues below advertisement
lamar khloe
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Lamar Odom
Article continues below advertisement

The podcast is the latest venture launched by Odom in the last couple of years. The former Lakers star, who has been open about his past struggles with addiction, launched Odom Recovery Group.

Odom Recovery Group opened up multiple rehab facilities to assist those struggling with substance abuse issues.

Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom khloe kardashian
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Odom recently launched Oxy Dental in Lomita, California. Sources tell us he wanted to help those in need with affordable dental options.

We’re told Odom is throwing a massive party for the grand opening of Oxy Dental this weekend. Sources tell us the event will include giveaways, a selfie booth, a taco truck, a DJ, and the chance to take photos with Odom.

lamar odom dental
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.