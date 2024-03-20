Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Reunite For Sports Podcast Years After 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'
Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner joined forces on a new sports podcast — years after they left the famous Kardashian family.
The NBA legend and Jenner announced Keeping Up With Sports will feature them talking about various topics with "a unique personality and opinion."
Jenner won an Olympic gold medal in 1976. Odom won two NBA championship rings while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two will be joined by co-host, Zach Hirsch.
The first episode will feature boxer Sugar Ray Leonard opening up about being the victim of sexual abuse by one of his trainers.
Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Jenner was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. In 2023, Jenner said he doesn't talk to his ex-wife. "Kris, I really never talk to anymore. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her."
The podcast is the latest venture launched by Odom in the last couple of years. The former Lakers star, who has been open about his past struggles with addiction, launched Odom Recovery Group.
Odom Recovery Group opened up multiple rehab facilities to assist those struggling with substance abuse issues.
In addition, Odom recently launched Oxy Dental in Lomita, California. Sources tell us he wanted to help those in need with affordable dental options.
We’re told Odom is throwing a massive party for the grand opening of Oxy Dental this weekend. Sources tell us the event will include giveaways, a selfie booth, a taco truck, a DJ, and the chance to take photos with Odom.