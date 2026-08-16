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Kyrsten Sinema Admits to Affair With Married Bodyguard — Court Filings Reveal Secret Tryst at CNN Host's Wedding

image of Kyrsten Sinema
Source: MEGA

Kyrsten Sinema detailed her affair with married bodyguard Matthew Ammel in a recent deposition filed in federal court.

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Aug. 16 2026, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

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Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema has acknowledged a romantic relationship with a married bodyguard, offering new details about the affair in sworn testimony connected to a lawsuit filed by his former wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The deposition sheds light on a series of encounters between Sinema and Matthew Ammel, including a secret sexual encounter at a CNN host’s New York City wedding.

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Kyrsten Sinema Opens Up About Affair

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image of Kyrsten Sinema said her relationship with Matthew Ammel began with a kiss at an Airbnb over Memorial Day weekend.
Source: MEGA

Kyrsten Sinema said her relationship with Matthew Ammel began with a kiss at an Airbnb over Memorial Day weekend.

Sinema was questioned about her relationship with Ammel during a July 31 deposition, which was subsequently submitted in federal court in North Carolina, per The Daily Beast.

The testimony is part of a lawsuit brought by Heather Ammel, who claims the former senator contributed to the collapse of her 14-year marriage.

According to Kyrsten's account, the relationship turned physical over Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

She said she and Matthew were staying at an Airbnb when they kissed outside in the backyard before having s-- for the first time.

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Secret Tryst at CNN Wedding

image of Kyrsten Sinema revealed she and Matthew Ammel had a secret encounter at CNN host Jessica Dean's 2024 wedding.
Source: MEGA

Kyrsten Sinema revealed she and Matthew Ammel had a secret encounter at CNN host Jessica Dean's 2024 wedding.

Kyrsten testified that she and Matthew saw each other again at the June 15, 2024, wedding of CNN anchor Jessica Dean and Alex Katz.

The couple exchanged vows at The Grill and Pool in Midtown Manhattan, where several prominent political figures were reportedly among the guests.

The former senator went on to describe additional meetings with Matthew, including encounters at her Arizona home and while she was in Aspen for a fundraising event.

Kyrsten has stressed that she was not married or in a relationship at the time of the affair.

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Kyrsten Sinema Claims Matthew Ammel Planned to Leave His Wife

image of Kyrsten Sinema claimed Matthew Ammel told her he planned to divorce his wife before their relationship turned physical.
Source: MEGA

Kyrsten Sinema claimed Matthew Ammel told her he planned to divorce his wife before their relationship turned physical.

During her testimony, Kyrsten also pushed back against the suggestion that she knowingly pursued a happy marriage.

She told attorneys that Matthew had spoken about ending his relationship with Heather months before Kyrsten said their affair began.

According to Kyrsten, Matthew described alleged problems in his marriage and said he intended to seek a divorce.

“He told me that Heather had hit him and threw a phone in his face,” Kyrsten said in the deposition. “My recollection is he said, ‘I got to get a divorce.’”

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Taylor Swift Concert Put Affair Under Spotlight

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image of Kyrsten Sinema and Matthew Ammel attended a Taylor Swift concert in Miami with his wife later in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kyrsten Sinema and Matthew Ammel attended a Taylor Swift concert in Miami with his wife later in 2024.

The former senator also described attending a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Miami with Matthew and his wife later that year.

The outing reportedly came after Heather had directly contacted Kyrsten to ask whether she was involved with her husband. Kyrsten said she never responded to the message.

Despite the apparent tension, Kyrsten testified that the interactions between herself and Matthew at the concert remained “normal.” She said Heather did not confront her about the alleged affair while they were together at the event.

Kyrsten is now asking a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that North Carolina does not have jurisdiction because the alleged affair did not occur in the state.

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