Kyrsten Sinema Admits to Affair With Married Bodyguard — Court Filings Reveal Secret Tryst at CNN Host's Wedding

Sinema was questioned about her relationship with Ammel during a July 31 deposition, which was subsequently submitted in federal court in North Carolina, per The Daily Beast.

The testimony is part of a lawsuit brought by Heather Ammel, who claims the former senator contributed to the collapse of her 14-year marriage.

According to Kyrsten's account, the relationship turned physical over Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

She said she and Matthew were staying at an Airbnb when they kissed outside in the backyard before having s-- for the first time.