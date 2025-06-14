Kylie Minogue, 56, at Center of Fresh Fears for Health After Pop Icon is Forced to Axe Concerts Due to Illness Nearly 20 Years After Brutal Cancer Fight
Kylie Minogue has been forced to cancel four upcoming concerts during her highly anticipated Tension Tour due to illness, RadarOnline.com can report.
The pop sensation, 56, kicked off her tour in Perth, Australia, back in February, marking her first concert series since the 2019 Golden Tour and her most massive undertaking since 2011. However, after wrapping up her UK leg this week, the Can’t Get You Outta My Head singer has been diagnosed with laryngitis, taking her out of the game for shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn.
Kylie Message to Fans
Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared her sentiments with fans: "Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). "I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday, but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you."
Promising fans she would reschedule the dates, Kylie wrote: "I'm so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets; we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding — you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I'll miss you next week, and I can't wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx."
Laryngitis
Laryngitis, characterized by inflammation of the larynx or voice box, often leads to a husky voice or potential loss of voice. It's commonly caused by viral infections, vocal strain, or irritation of the vocal cords.
The Tension Tour showcases a dazzling array of five acts, kicking off with her sizzling 2024 single Lights Camera Action, before diving into iconic hits like In Your Eyes, Get Outta My Way and Spinning Around. As the performance unfolds, the pop diva revisits early classics, delivering nostalgia with Better The Devil You Know and The Locomotion. The grand finale boasts chart-toppers such as Can't Get You Outta My Head and All The Lovers, concluding with an encore of Tension and Love At First Sight. Just prior to her tour launch, Kylie released a new upbeat pop anthem with Brazilian star Alok, coinciding perfectly with Valentine’s Day.
As the highest-selling Australian female artist of all time and the third best-selling in the UK, the starlet is also making waves in the US thanks to her viral anthem Padam Padam.
Kylie in the States
Though she expressed concerns about her previous lack of traction in the States, with tongue-in-cheek resolutions, Kylie admitted back in 2022: "I've resigned myself to the fact that America wouldn't be like the rest of the world for me. I'm anonymous there — which, I must confess, I kind of like." In a candid chat with The Express back in 2009, she said: "It doesn't frustrate me (not cracking America)... frustrating being asked about it, the assumption it's something really missing in my career and life. My time is spent more throughout Europe... the U.S.A. has remained at arm's length."