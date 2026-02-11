EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's 'Baby Plot' — Reality Star 'Intent on Keeping Timothée Chalamet in Her Life Forever by Getting Pregnant on One of Pair's Romantic Breaks'

Sources told us the reality TV starlet, 28, sees motherhood as the next step in what friends described as her most stable relationship yet.

Kylie Jenner is said to be so intent on keeping Timothée Chalamet in her life forever, she's on a "mission" to get pregnant on one of the pair's romantic breaks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair are believed to have been living together in Los Angeles for the past year, despite maintaining separate properties on paper – Chalamet's in New York City and Jenner's in Los Angeles – and are approaching their third anniversary.

Insiders now told us the trip was more than a celebratory getaway – it was, as one put it, potentially Jenner's secret "babymoon" in the making.

Jenner and Chalamet, 30, who have been together for three years, recently escaped to Cabo San Lucas following his Oscars nomination for his work on Marty Supreme, taking time away from his awards campaign and her beauty empire.

A source close to the couple claimed: "They're effectively under the same roof at this point, and nothing about their future is off-limits. Conversations about children aren't hypothetical or vague – they're detailed, regular, and very much mutual.

"Timothée has made it clear that becoming a father is something he sees as part of his purpose, not just a general idea, and Kylie has always been at her happiest during the baby years, but he's not really aware how desperate she is to get pregnant by him so she can keep him in her life forever. It is a bit of a mission for her."

Her other kids, Stormi and Aire are growing up so quickly and becoming more independent by the day, and that shift has also really stirred something in Kylie.

"She adored the newborn phase – the quiet moments, the routines, the feeling of nurturing someone so small – and she's starting to feel that absence," the insider added.

"There's a real sense that she misses having a baby in her arms and is ready to experience that chapter again, especially with someone she feels completely secure with."

The source added Jenner looked at her recent Cabo trip as exactly the kind of window she could use to focus on starting a family with Chalamet.