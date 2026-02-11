Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's 'Baby Plot' — Reality Star 'Intent on Keeping Timothée Chalamet in Her Life Forever by Getting Pregnant on One of Pair's Romantic Breaks'

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

There may be another baby in Kylie Jenner's future.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is said to be so intent on keeping Timothée Chalamet in her life forever, she's on a "mission" to get pregnant on one of the pair's romantic breaks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told us the reality TV starlet, 28, sees motherhood as the next step in what friends described as her most stable relationship yet.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Jenner and Chalamet escaped to Cabo San Lucas after his received his latest Oscars nomination.

Jenner and Chalamet, 30, who have been together for three years, recently escaped to Cabo San Lucas following his Oscars nomination for his work on Marty Supreme, taking time away from his awards campaign and her beauty empire.

Photos showed the couple holding hands poolside before chartering a yacht.

Insiders now told us the trip was more than a celebratory getaway – it was, as one put it, potentially Jenner's secret "babymoon" in the making.

The pair are believed to have been living together in Los Angeles for the past year, despite maintaining separate properties on paper – Chalamet's in New York City and Jenner's in Los Angeles – and are approaching their third anniversary.

Kylie Jenner 'Adored the Newborn Phase'

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Jenner shared detailed conversations about children with Chalamet.

A source close to the couple claimed: "They're effectively under the same roof at this point, and nothing about their future is off-limits. Conversations about children aren't hypothetical or vague – they're detailed, regular, and very much mutual.

"Timothée has made it clear that becoming a father is something he sees as part of his purpose, not just a general idea, and Kylie has always been at her happiest during the baby years, but he's not really aware how desperate she is to get pregnant by him so she can keep him in her life forever. It is a bit of a mission for her."

Her other kids, Stormi and Aire are growing up so quickly and becoming more independent by the day, and that shift has also really stirred something in Kylie.

"She adored the newborn phase – the quiet moments, the routines, the feeling of nurturing someone so small – and she's starting to feel that absence," the insider added.

"There's a real sense that she misses having a baby in her arms and is ready to experience that chapter again, especially with someone she feels completely secure with."

The source added Jenner looked at her recent Cabo trip as exactly the kind of window she could use to focus on starting a family with Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet's Bond With Stormi and Aire Revealed

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Chalamet is said to have built a quiet and patient bond with Stormi and Aire.

Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with her former partner, Travis Scott, 34. Both children celebrated birthdays on February 1 and 2.

According to our source, any decision about expanding her family will also center on their needs.

The insider said, "Timothée has been incredibly patient and thoughtful with Kylie's children from the very beginning. He didn't rush in or try to play stepdad – he earned their trust quietly, by just being present and kind.

"Seeing how naturally he connects with them has completely reassured Kylie that he would be an amazing father.

"That's really the foundation of why she feels so strongly about having a baby with him – it's not about romance or headlines, it's about watching him in real life with Stormi and Aire and knowing he has that instinct."

Chalamet, whose recent projects included Dune: Part Two, fueled speculation about his domestic ambitions in a recent interview with Vogue.

Recalling his reaction to a video of someone boasting about having more free time without children, he said: "Like, holy s---. Oh my God. Bleak."

The interviewer noted while the A-lister acknowledged some people cannot have children, he "does believe procreation is the reason we're here."

Engagement Rumors and Future Plans Details

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Engagement rumors swirled after the actor told Jenner 'I love you' during his acceptance speech.

Earlier this month, engagement rumors swirled after Chalamet thanked Jenner during an acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards, telling her, "I love you" from the stage.

Days later, Jenner appeared on social media wearing a large diamond ring on her little finger, prompting fan speculation.

One excitable social media user said, "It has to be an engagement ring because it's too big to be fitted for her pinky."

But our source suggested the couple is not bound by conventions such as marriage, noting, "Timothée already refers to Kylie as his life partner in private, and that language isn't casual – it reflects how seriously he views their future together."

"From the outside, it feels less like a question of if they'll marry and more like when. Unless something completely unexpected shifts the course of their relationship, the assumption among people close to them is that an engagement is inevitable."

"She's happy to let him take the lead on a proposal, but there's no doubt in her mind about where they're headed," the insider added.

