EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Sidelines Glam Gang — Reality Star 'Has Ditched Her Grooming Regime' to Make More Room for Lover Timothée Chalamet
Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Smitten reality star Kylie Jenner is once again joined at the hip with celebrated actor Timothee Chalamet after an extended stretch apart because of the in-demand Oscar nominee's busy schedule – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the lovesick makeup mogul has gone so gaga for her guy that she puts aside little time to spend with her once ever-present pretty posse including makeup artist Ariel Tejada, influencer Yris Palmer and singer Justine Skye.
Friends Feel Pushed Aside
An insider said: "Everyone is happy that she's found this romance with Timmy and is in love, but it is very clear he's become her one and only priority – aside from her kids. Her friends feel very put out."
According to the source, Jenner, 28, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with rapper ex Travis Scott, has not even made time for her best pal, influencer Stassie Karanikolaou.
Less than two years ago, on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Jenner gushed over Karanikolaou, who's been her BFF since middle school.
"She's definitely my oldest friend," the busty billionaire said. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."
Friends Feel Put Aside
Now, the insider said: "Girls' nights are few and far between. Any time Timmy is busy, that's when she calls her friends. A lot of women are guilty of this same kind of pattern, so it's not as though her friends are going to cut her off. But there has been some grumbling and some hurt feelings."
Meanwhile, Jenner's romance with the 30-year-old Dune hunk seems to be stronger than ever – with Chalamet declaring his love for Jenner onstage after winning the Best Actor trophy at the Critics Choice Awards in January.
Timmy's Sweet Speech
As Chalamet concluded his acceptance speech, he told the crowd of famous faces: "Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.
"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Emotional Jenner's eyes appeared to well with tears as she proudly watched her beau and mouthed back the words: "I love you."