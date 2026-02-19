EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Sidelines Glam Gang — Reality Star 'Has Ditched Her Grooming Regime' to Make More Room for Lover Timothée Chalamet

An insider said: "Everyone is happy that she's found this romance with Timmy and is in love, but it is very clear he's become her one and only priority – aside from her kids. Her friends feel very put out."

According to the source, Jenner, 28, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with rapper ex Travis Scott, has not even made time for her best pal, influencer Stassie Karanikolaou.

Less than two years ago, on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Jenner gushed over Karanikolaou, who's been her BFF since middle school.

"She's definitely my oldest friend," the busty billionaire said. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."