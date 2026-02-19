Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Sidelines Glam Gang — Reality Star 'Has Ditched Her Grooming Regime' to Make More Room for Lover Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has sidelined her glam gang as the reality star reshapes her grooming routine for Timothee Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has sidelined her glam gang as the reality star reshapes her grooming routine for Timothee Chalamet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Smitten reality star Kylie Jenner is once again joined at the hip with celebrated actor Timothee Chalamet after an extended stretch apart because of the in-demand Oscar nominee's busy schedule – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the lovesick makeup mogul has gone so gaga for her guy that she puts aside little time to spend with her once ever-present pretty posse including makeup artist Ariel Tejada, influencer Yris Palmer and singer Justine Skye.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Feel Pushed Aside

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ariel Tejada and Yris Palmer are said to be seeing less of Kylie Jenner as her romance with Timothee Chalamet takes priority.
Source: MEGA

Ariel Tejada and Yris Palmer are said to be seeing less of Kylie Jenner as her romance with Timothee Chalamet takes priority.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Everyone is happy that she's found this romance with Timmy and is in love, but it is very clear he's become her one and only priority – aside from her kids. Her friends feel very put out."

According to the source, Jenner, 28, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with rapper ex Travis Scott, has not even made time for her best pal, influencer Stassie Karanikolaou.

Less than two years ago, on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Jenner gushed over Karanikolaou, who's been her BFF since middle school.

"She's definitely my oldest friend," the busty billionaire said. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Feel Put Aside

Article continues below advertisement
Stassie Karanikolaou has reportedly spent less time with Jenner despite their close bond shown on 'The Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Stassie Karanikolaou has reportedly spent less time with Jenner despite their close bond shown on 'The Kardashians.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the insider said: "Girls' nights are few and far between. Any time Timmy is busy, that's when she calls her friends. A lot of women are guilty of this same kind of pattern, so it's not as though her friends are going to cut her off. But there has been some grumbling and some hurt feelings."

Meanwhile, Jenner's romance with the 30-year-old Dune hunk seems to be stronger than ever – with Chalamet declaring his love for Jenner onstage after winning the Best Actor trophy at the Critics Choice Awards in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Timmy's Sweet Speech

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
nepo brat smackdown kardashian kid beyonces baby girl

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Smackdown! Kardashian Kid and Beyoncé's Baby Girl Battle for Instagram Dominance

picture of Jennifer Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Jen's Bridal Bootcamp! How Fitness Freak Aniston is Secretly Shredding For Her Wedding

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Chalamet publicly thanked Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards as Justine Skye and other friends watched from afar.
Source: MEGA

Chalamet publicly thanked Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards as Justine Skye and other friends watched from afar.

As Chalamet concluded his acceptance speech, he told the crowd of famous faces: "Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.

"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Emotional Jenner's eyes appeared to well with tears as she proudly watched her beau and mouthed back the words: "I love you."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.