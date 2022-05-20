Fans Rip Kylie Jenner For Short Trip On Private Plane: Report
Kylie Jenner's made it clear she's not worried about gas prices.
According to flight tracking websites, Jenner flew from Camarillo to Van Nuys in her $72 million plane, The Sun reports. The distance is just 45 miles, equating to a flight of just under 15 minutes.
That also equates to 127 gallons of jet fuel burned and a ton of CO2 emissions. On Reddit, fans criticized the reality star. Critics called Jenner and her sisters, including Kim Kardashian, hypocrites for saying they care about the environment while taking gas-guzzling short trips.
"The fact that I'm still being told that me taking shorter showers, turning off the lights, and recycling is going to do anything to save the planet..." one person wrote.
"How many short showers, dark nights, and recycled bottles will it take to offset a 15 minute flight?"
Another agreed, asking: "At this point, why does (Kylie) even have so many cars?"
One fan was critical of just how short the flights are. "For some reason in my mind I pictured them just using (their planes) for vacations and stuff… not frequently taking 15 min flights from one California city to the next."
Another person called it class warfare: "The elite have us average peasants thinking it’s our fault the environment is turning to crap. They will say and do anything to continue their life of luxury & one sure fire way to do that is to manipulate the masses and make them argue with each other while they sit back and reap the benefits.
"This is actually disgusting of Kylie and the family in general. They are not the only ultra wealthy either, they are just more flamboyant when it comes to showing off their glamorous lives!"
Kardashian was blasted for a similar shot flight a few weeks ago, The Sun reports. On April 30, the reality star took her private jet on a 17-minute flight that covered 35 miles and 2 tons of CO2 emissions.
That led to more criticism on Reddit.
"Camarillo to Van Nuys is a 40-60 min. drive," one person posted. "If she really needed to save that time then a helicopter would have more than sufficed."
Another heckled the environmental effects: "Environmental destruction > 40 minute drive I guess?"
One follower called out the whole family: "The environmental destruction of the Kardashian family is unfathomable."