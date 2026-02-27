EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Gagging for a Mini-Timmy! Momager Goes into Pushy Parent Overdrive to Pressure Kylie Jenner to Have Kid With A-List Lover Timothée Chalamet

The meddling momager, 70, has been swooning over the Oscar frontrunner, 30, ever since he came onto the scene in early 2023, said sources, but went public with her adoration in recent months, promoting Marty Supreme and including Chalamet's name on the Kardashians' annual Christmas gingerbread house.

She's also praised his recent awards show wins in the comments section on his mom's Instagram page.

"Kris has said from day one that Timmy is the perfect son-in-law who'll be a real boost to the Kardashian brand," shared an insider. "He's ideal baby daddy material for Kylie."

In his acceptance speeches at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, the actor referred to the beauty mogul, 28, as his "partner."