EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Gagging for a Mini-Timmy! Momager Goes into Pushy Parent Overdrive to Pressure Kylie Jenner to Have Kid With A-List Lover Timothée Chalamet
Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Scheming Kris Jenner is urging daughter Kylie Jenner to seal the deal with Timothée Chalamet by getting pregnant as soon as possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kris wants more grandkids ASAP," shared an insider, "and loves the idea of having an A-list movie star in the family."
Kris Eyes Perfect Son-In-Law
The meddling momager, 70, has been swooning over the Oscar frontrunner, 30, ever since he came onto the scene in early 2023, said sources, but went public with her adoration in recent months, promoting Marty Supreme and including Chalamet's name on the Kardashians' annual Christmas gingerbread house.
She's also praised his recent awards show wins in the comments section on his mom's Instagram page.
"Kris has said from day one that Timmy is the perfect son-in-law who'll be a real boost to the Kardashian brand," shared an insider. "He's ideal baby daddy material for Kylie."
In his acceptance speeches at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, the actor referred to the beauty mogul, 28, as his "partner."
Timothée Plays Dotting Stepdad
Now sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the pair are living together, with Chalamet playing stepdad to his girlfriend's two children. She and rapper Travis Scott, 34, previously welcomed daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4.
"Timothée is so great with the kids," said the insider. "Kylie has no doubt that he'll be an incredible dad."
According to the source, she seems onboard with conniving Kris' baby plans.
"Kylie wants kids with Timothée and is going to keep on trying to push him in that direction," shared the insider. "Kris is certain that, in time, Kylie will wear him down and the moment she's pregnant, everything will fall into place perfectly."
He may not need too much convincing. Last year, the actor controversially called life without children "bleak."
The insider said: "Timothée 100 percent wants to be a dad."
Though the insider insisted neither Kylie nor Chalamet needs a ring on their fingers to start a family, there's increasing buzz that the leading man is poised to pop the question any day now.
"This is by far the healthiest and most drama-free relationship Kylie has ever had," noted the insider. "So everyone in her life, not just Kris, is telling her to go for it and get pregnant."