EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Dragged Into Mafia Gambling Scandal — Leaving Furious Momager Kris Jenner Panicking Over the Kardashian Brand's Reputation
Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian clan are reeling after being dragged into a scandal involving Mafia hoods and NBA sports stars running rigged poker games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cosmetics mogul and her baby daddy ex, rapper Travis Scott, weren't cited in the federal indictment that blew the scam open, but insiders reveal the pair once used a rigged poker den as a secret love nest.
Kardashian Brand Tainted By Scandal
"It's hard to believe, but the same townhouse where Travis wooed Kylie was used by wiseguys to carry out this massive scheme," shared an insider.
Now, sources revealed Kardashian momager Kris Jenner is apoplectic that the family's aging brand is tied to the growing scandal.
Kris knows they're in the clear, insiders say, but the Mafia stink can't help the brand's sagging ratings, declining interest and bad press from Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West.
"Even being mentioned in the same breath as the Mafia is the last thing Kris thinks the Kardashians need," a source said.
Feds Bust Nationwide Mafia Swindle
A total of 31 people across 11 states – including reputed members of the Gambino, Bonanno and Genovese crime families – were recently busted for a scam that swindled some $7million from unwitting poker patsies since 2019.
Many of the same suspects were separately implicated in a rigged NBA sports-betting scheme.
Mafia goons allegedly paid former NBA athletes like Hall of Famer and now suspended Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former Miami Heat star Damon Jones to lure "big-fish" gamblers into the poker games, according to the federal indictment.
Kylie Mortified By Link
Sources said the upscale townhouse in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where Scott, 34, and Kylie, 28, once partied, was one of two key locations where the mobsters staged the rigged games. Scott – who split for good from Kylie in early 2023 after they welcomed their second child together – was last seen at the location in 2021, before the mobsters moved in.
But beauty mogul Kylie, who's worth some $700million and has been dating A Complete Unknown actor Timothee Chalamet, is still in a tizzy over her name being linked to the scandal, said an insider.
"She thinks it's humiliating and bad for business," a source claimed. "It's funny because Kylie used to think there was no such thing as bad publicity – but she's not laughing now."