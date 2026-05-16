EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of How Kylie Jenner Has Been Branded a Bad Boss After Reality TV Billionaire is Bashed for 'Fostering Hostile Work Environment'

Vasquez said she left after complaining in August 2025, but the bullying triggered "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder."

According to an insider: "Kylie says this is nothing but a smash-and-grab case from someone who's going to get laughed out of court. But that doesn't mean she can totally ignore this – it's a PR nightmare. This is not the first time she's been accused of being a terrible boss."

In 2021, Irene Lopez, a worker at her Kylie Cosmetics factory in Oxnard, Calif., revealed that the young beau and her mom, Kris Jenner, would visit the joint, but workers were warned: "You are not allowed to talk with them ... you guys are not allowed to take any pictures or ask any questions."

Another worker added: "Supervisors would say, 'don't even look at them.'"

Now, Kylie's facing a lawsuit about the alleged mistreatment of a housekeeper.