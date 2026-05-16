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Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of How Kylie Jenner Has Been Branded a Bad Boss After Reality TV Billionaire is Bashed for 'Fostering Hostile Work Environment'

kylie jenner hostile work environment claims
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after claims she fostered a hostile work environment.

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May 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Moneybags Kylie Jenner is looking like a bad boss after being rocked by a lawsuit from a former housekeeper who charges she was bullied and treated miserably – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the legal attack is forcing the fashion and beauty mogul to radically change the way she operates.

The suit was filed by Angelica Vasquez, who said she began as a housekeeper for the Kardashian family member Sept. 10, 2024, and was sent to her Hidden Hills mansion, where other staffers treated her with "hostility and exclusion," "belittled and humiliated" her and mocked her for being from El Salvador and a Catholic.

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Kylie Faces Toxic Boss Claims

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Kris Jenner was also previously accused by former Kylie Cosmetics workers of maintaining strict rules during factory visits.
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Kris Jenner was also previously accused by former Kylie Cosmetics workers of maintaining strict rules during factory visits.

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Vasquez said she left after complaining in August 2025, but the bullying triggered "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder."

According to an insider: "Kylie says this is nothing but a smash-and-grab case from someone who's going to get laughed out of court. But that doesn't mean she can totally ignore this – it's a PR nightmare. This is not the first time she's been accused of being a terrible boss."

In 2021, Irene Lopez, a worker at her Kylie Cosmetics factory in Oxnard, Calif., revealed that the young beau and her mom, Kris Jenner, would visit the joint, but workers were warned: "You are not allowed to talk with them ... you guys are not allowed to take any pictures or ask any questions."

Another worker added: "Supervisors would say, 'don't even look at them.'"

Now, Kylie's facing a lawsuit about the alleged mistreatment of a housekeeper.

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Dealing With 'A Bad Reputation'

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Sources said Jenner views the lawsuit as a major public relations problem despite denying wrongdoing.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jenner views the lawsuit as a major public relations problem despite denying wrongdoing.

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"She has a bad reputation and now these damaging accusations are all over the internet, shining a light on how she operates day to day," noted the source.

"Everyone knows she's a tough taskmaster used to getting what she wants the minute she wants it.

"She wants to dig in and fight this, but a lot of people are telling her it's not worth it because if it does go to trial it will open the door to all sorts of private details getting out.

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Kris Jenner was also previously accused by former Kylie Cosmetics workers of maintaining strict rules during factory visits.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kris Jenner was also previously accused by former Kylie Cosmetics workers of maintaining strict rules during factory visits.

"Plus it's going to stay in the news cycle longer and it could encourage other ex-employees to come out of the woodwork to spill on her.

"As much as she may not want to admit it, this mess is forcing her to take a hard look at herself."

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