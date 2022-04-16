Kylie Jenner Seen Arm-In-Arm With Hailey Bieber At Coachella After Fans Go Full Conspiracy Mode After 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The Jenner outing comes as a surprise, not only due to the fact that her last festival outing led to one of the biggest live performance tragedies in recent history, but also because she's been MIA since the premiere of her family's newest show.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians fanbase went full CSI Miami deep diving into Thursday's big premiere event.

Eagle eyed online investigators pointed out that Kylie was not in any of the group pictures alongside her sisters or mother, with many suspecting that Kylie hired her own photographer to make it look like she was at the event even though she was nowhere to be seen along with any of her relatives.