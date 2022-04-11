Kardashian Konspiracy! Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Hired Her Own Photographer & Wasn't At Hulu Show Premiere

Kim stunned in a metallic silver dress that looked like it was painted onto her body. Khloé, who wore a champagne form-fitting gown, caught flak for holding her daughter, True, while posing for photos, and Kourtney appeared in all black while smiling alongside her new husband, Travis Barker, and her stepchildren.

Momager Kris Jenner grabbed attention in pink with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick even brought a date to the premiere.