Instagram Account Purporting To Be Mason Disick Claims Kylie Jenner Had ‘Bridal Party’
Is Kylie Jenner getting ready to say "I do" to Travis Scott? That's the rumor going around after an Instagram account claiming to belong to Mason Disick spilled the tea on his aunt's alleged relationship status. But don't start playing "here comes the bride" just yet — Radar is told the social media account is fake and does not belong to Kylie's 12-year-old nephew.
The imposter account caused a frenzy when it posted a video of Kylie surrounded by her friends while wearing a white dress. The user, claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian's son, told his followers that she's allegedly getting ready to become Mrs. Travis Scott.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Kylie's night out with her girlfriends was NOT a bridal shower.
"Hey guys! Mason here you're [sic] favorite person LOL. Here's an update on life," the user captioned the video. "Kylie is getting married and is currently on her bridal party that's why she's the only one wearing white!!!"
The fake account went one step above by posting a screenshot that showed someone saved under the name "Kylie Jenner" attempting to call them. They also shared alleged text messages from the star reading, "you need to stop," "delete that now," and "MASON."
While fans lost it over the news, RadarOnline.com verified that this account is not linked to the real Mason.
That doesn't mean Kylie won't walk down the aisle with Travis in the future. The couple shares two kids together — daughter Stormi, 4, and a five-month-old son whose name used to be Wolf.
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, just weeks after ending her relationship with rapper Tyga.
Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi less than one year later in February 2018. She managed to keep her pregnancy secret until weeks before she gave birth.
In October 2019, after two years together, the couple decided to take a break followed by rumors Travis had cheated. However, Kylie defended her child's father, squashing the speculation immediately.
Kylie and Travis reconciled in May 2021, revealing they were expecting baby #2 not long after.