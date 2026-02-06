EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Marriage! Commitment-Dodging Couple 'Finally Set to Make Things Official' After 40 Years Together
Feb. 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Never say never. After more than 40 years together, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell may finally be walking down the aisle.
"They always say not being married is the secret to their longevity as a couple," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But lately, they've started teasing each other about it, saying things like, 'it's now or never.'"
Perfect Timing For The Pair
The timing couldn't be more perfect.
Hawn, 80, and Russell are planning a blowout party for his 75th birthday in early 2026 that could very well double as a destination wedding.
"They love going to Greece and cruising the Mediterranean," said the source. "They want to bring all their kids [Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, Boston Russell and Wyatt Russell] and grandkids and a few close friends as well, so they plan to rent a superyacht."
Still Act Like Young Lovers
After all, the more, the merrier.
"It will be a gathering for all their loved ones, so it's kind of the perfect opportunity to have a low-key wedding, which is all they'd want," noted the source, adding the couple could do a ceremony on the sand, with dinner and dancing to follow aboard the boat.
"Kurt and Goldie still flirt and kiss like they're young lovers. It's adorable."