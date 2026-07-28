EXCLUSIVE: Axed 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Divorce is Only Her Latest 'Disaster'

The glamorous pol, 54, filed for divorce months after her 56-year-old husband Bryon Noem's embarrassing secret double life in the sordid fetish scene was exposed.

In March, shocking reports revealed he'd splashed thousands of dollars on dominant women who'd artificially enhanced their breasts to absurd levels.

He'd also sent photos of himself cross-dressed and sporting balloon-sized boobs to women on a website dedicated to "bimbofication" – leaving then Secretary Noem vulnerable to blackmail, according to intelligence experts.

The disturbing revelations came on the heels of congressional hearings revealing Noem had spent more than $200 million on ad contracts that Sen. John Kennedy blasted as a brazen bid to boost her own "name recognition."