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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem
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EXCLUSIVE: Axed 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Divorce is Only Her Latest 'Disaster'

Kristi Noem's dirty divorce has added to her growing troubles after a series of public setbacks.
Source: MEGA; @SDBRYONNOEM/INSTAGRAM

Kristi Noem's dirty divorce has added to her growing troubles after a series of public setbacks.

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July 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Axed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's humiliating divorce from her bimbo-obsessed hubby is just the latest chapter in one of the most stunning cases of self-destruction in political history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's Beltway roadkill," said one Washington insider of the cast-off cabinet member and disgraced former South Dakota governor. "Her reputation has become a punchline, and she's the mastermind of her own downfall."

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Marriage Collapses After Scandal Erupts

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Bryon Noem's reported online activity surfaced months before Kristi Noem filed for divorce.
Source: @SDBRYONNOEM/INSTAGRAM

Bryon Noem's reported online activity surfaced months before Kristi Noem filed for divorce.

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The glamorous pol, 54, filed for divorce months after her 56-year-old husband Bryon Noem's embarrassing secret double life in the sordid fetish scene was exposed.

In March, shocking reports revealed he'd splashed thousands of dollars on dominant women who'd artificially enhanced their breasts to absurd levels.

He'd also sent photos of himself cross-dressed and sporting balloon-sized boobs to women on a website dedicated to "bimbofication" – leaving then Secretary Noem vulnerable to blackmail, according to intelligence experts.

The disturbing revelations came on the heels of congressional hearings revealing Noem had spent more than $200 million on ad contracts that Sen. John Kennedy blasted as a brazen bid to boost her own "name recognition."

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Affair Rumors Intensified Public Scrutiny

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Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove questioned Kristi about Corey Lewandowski during a House hearing, and both denied an affair.
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove questioned Kristi about Corey Lewandowski during a House hearing, and both denied an affair.

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At the time, rumors were already swirling around Noem's 34-year marriage. During a House hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Noem if she had a s-xual relationship with her senior adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

Both Noem and Lewandowski denied having an affair, and Noem insisted the congresswoman's attack was politically motivated against Republican women by categorizing them as "stupid" or "sl-ts."

"I am neither of those," Noem declared.

But she seemed unable to avoid the spotlight during her cabinet tenure, with her shameless self-promotion and missteps ultimately prompting President Donald Trump to fire her in March.

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Controversies Derailed Noem's Political Career

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President Donald Trump removed Kristi from her Homeland Security role after a series of public controversies.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

President Donald Trump removed Kristi from her Homeland Security role after a series of public controversies.

For example, in an early public outing as secretary, Noem toured the notorious El Salvador prison housing deported immigrants while in full makeup and flashing a $50,000 Rolex watch, leading some to brand her "ICE Barbie."

Even before accepting the cabinet position, she was vilified for confessing in her memoir that she'd shot and killed the family dog, Cricket, calling the pup "untrainable" and "less than worthless," finally saying, "I hated that dog."

Following her failed Homeland Security stint, President Trump sidelined Noem to the Shield of the Americas as a "Special Envoy," but sources said both her power and prestige are fading memory.

"She and her husband have committed arson on her career," the insider insisted. "The president is happy to be rid of her, and there's little chance of her coming back in a meaningful way."

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