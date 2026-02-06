Kristen Stewart at Center of 'Madness' Fears After Claiming She's Been Haunted by Princess Diana Since Playing the Tragic Royal

The film examined a fictionalized Christmas in 1991 at Sandringham, charting Diana's isolation, eating disorder, and collapsing marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart, 35, received an Academy Award nomination for the role and has repeatedly spoken about the personal cost of inhabiting the princess.

In a recent interview, she said she was still emotionally overwhelmed by Diana's presence in her life.

The actress added: "I can't drive around London, and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her... all the love that poured out of this woman."

She went on: "I can cry about her at any moment."