Kris Jenner Gives Get-Well Gift To Travis Barker As He Recovers
Kris Jenner showed some motherly love to Travis Barker as he heals from pancreatitis, Radar has learned.
Barked shared a photo on his Instagram story of an orange bouquet of flowers that his mother-in-law gave him following his hospitalization last week, according to Page Six.
“Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo,” read the card attached to the flowers, which were a joint gift from Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's wife, also shared a photo of the bouquet on her Instagram story. Jenner reposted it and added, "Get well @travisbarker.
Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, was taken to the hospital June 28 in what was reportedly "life-threatening pancreatitis" that started when he got a routine endoscopy, Page Six reported. Barker later revealed that he was going through "excruciating pain" before going to the hospital with Kardashian.
Photos showed Barker being wheeled out of an ambulance with his right hand up, according to Page Six. The photos showed his skull tattoo, verifying that it was him. Kardashian stayed with Barker the whole time he was hospitalized.
Barker later revealed on Instagram that his diagnosis happened from the removal of a "small polyp" that was removed from a "very sensitive area usually handled" by specialists, according to Page Six. He said the process "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”
According to Page Six, Barker is expected to make a full recovery.