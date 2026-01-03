EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 70, Poised to Undergo 'Ultra-Vain' and 'Hugely Risky' Surgery to Remove Wrinkles on 'Gnarled' Hands
Jan. 2 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner is once again at the center of cosmetic surgery fears, this time over claims she is considering an "ultra-vain" and "hugely risky" procedure to rejuvenate her hands, which critics tell RadarOnline.com she feels sharply contrasts with her famously youthful face.
Veteran reality television matriarch and businesswoman Jenner was recently photographed arriving in St. Barts, just days after celebrating her 70th birthday.
'Risky' Decisions
The trip followed months of public appearances in which she appeared to carefully conceal her hands, often wearing long gloves while debuting the results of a widely reported $100,000 facelift.
In the Caribbean heat, however, the gloves were gone, drawing attention to what one industry source described as hands that were "showing pronounced aging and sun damage, standing in stark contrast to the rest of her appearance."
A source close to Jenner said, "Kris has invested years in maintaining her face and neck, but her hands still reveal her age. She has been making detailed enquiries about possible surgical solutions, despite the fact that so-called hand lifts carry well-known risks for someone her age."
The source warned procedures to tighten skin and reduce visible veins can involve complications, including nerve damage, scarring, infection, and impaired mobility.
Another industry insider said, "Procedures aimed at rejuvenating the hands are among the most technically demanding in cosmetic medicine. By 70, recovery times lengthen, blood flow is reduced, and the level of risk rises sharply. It goes beyond appearance – hand function can be compromised."
Kris Jenner Mocked Online
The renewed focus on Jenner's hands is not new. In 2016, the momager sparked online chatter after posting an Instagram photo showing her hand heavily bandaged.
At the time, her representatives insisted the surgery was medically necessary rather than cosmetic.
Online scrutiny intensified again in October, when a Reddit thread titled "Hands don't lie" circulated images of Jenner seated at a table with her fingers clearly visible.
One user joked, "Watch her start wearing gloves now!! New fashion statement," while another wrote: "Madonna wears them too. The hands don't match the face."
Others mocked her recent facelift, with one troll remarking: "You'd think she would spring for a hand lift while she was already under."
'This Is Aging Gracefully'
EXCLUSIVE: World's Most Bitter Rock Feud Explodes As One of the Planet's Most Outrageous Rockers Lashes Out at 'Callous' Bandmates
Despite the digs, Jenner has consistently framed cosmetic surgery as a personal decision.
She has said, "You have to do what makes you feel good."
Speaking on E!'s Good Work in 2015, she added: "You can't do something because somebody else wants you to. You have to do it for you."
Her most recent facelift, performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine, was confirmed last year.
During an episode of The Kardashians, Jenner joked her nose might be the "only real thing" left on her face.
Reflecting on the procedure in an August interview with Vogue Arabia, she said: "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. For me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."