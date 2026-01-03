EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 70, Poised to Undergo 'Ultra-Vain' and 'Hugely Risky' Surgery to Remove Wrinkles on 'Gnarled' Hands

The trip followed months of public appearances in which she appeared to carefully conceal her hands, often wearing long gloves while debuting the results of a widely reported $100,000 facelift.

In the Caribbean heat, however, the gloves were gone, drawing attention to what one industry source described as hands that were "showing pronounced aging and sun damage, standing in stark contrast to the rest of her appearance."

A source close to Jenner said, "Kris has invested years in maintaining her face and neck, but her hands still reveal her age. She has been making detailed enquiries about possible surgical solutions, despite the fact that so-called hand lifts carry well-known risks for someone her age."