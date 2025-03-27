EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Gripped by Panic' Money-Spinning Daughter Kim Kardashian is 'Set to Ditch Her and Entire Family' to Go It Alone

One insider said: "Kim's swimming in cash with her new Nike partnership and all these opportunities to roll with the power players on Capitol Hill, and she doesn't want the family's show dragging her down – which, of course, has her mom seeing red.

"It has Kris going nuclear because she knows the show will fall apart without Kim."

Jenner, 69, has already been scrambling to save the family's long-running reality cash cow, The Kardashians, in the wake of sagging ratings, and Kardashian's threat only "makes it worse," our insider said.

They added: "Kris is stressed as it is, and to have Kim trying to strong-arm her is pushing her over the edge. She's ready to snap."

But according to the source, Kim is "sick and tired" of "carrying" her family, who rose to fame alongside her after her 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend rapper Ray J was released.

Our insider said: "Kim feels like they've never really been grateful enough to her for all she's done and continues to do for them, and she's ready to put herself first."