Kim Kardashian
EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Gripped by Panic' Money-Spinning Daughter Kim Kardashian is 'Set to Ditch Her and Entire Family' to Go It Alone

kris jenner panics kim kardashian ditching family solo career
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is said to be worried her peak momager days are over.

March 27 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is so full of herself as she rolls in dough and hob-nobs with elites that sources said the former sex tape vamp is ready to ditch The Kardashians TV gig that made her – sending momager Kris Jenner into a panic.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com 44-year-old billionaire Skims founder Kim, who recently inked a megabucks deal with Nike, is on the verge of throwing her entire family into chaos.

kris jenner panics kim kardashian ditching family solo career
Source: MEGA

Jenner is said to be desperately scrambling to save 'The Kardashians' show amid plunging ratings.

One insider said: "Kim's swimming in cash with her new Nike partnership and all these opportunities to roll with the power players on Capitol Hill, and she doesn't want the family's show dragging her down – which, of course, has her mom seeing red.

"It has Kris going nuclear because she knows the show will fall apart without Kim."

Jenner, 69, has already been scrambling to save the family's long-running reality cash cow, The Kardashians, in the wake of sagging ratings, and Kardashian's threat only "makes it worse," our insider said.

They added: "Kris is stressed as it is, and to have Kim trying to strong-arm her is pushing her over the edge. She's ready to snap."

But according to the source, Kim is "sick and tired" of "carrying" her family, who rose to fame alongside her after her 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend rapper Ray J was released.

Our insider said: "Kim feels like they've never really been grateful enough to her for all she's done and continues to do for them, and she's ready to put herself first."

kris jenner panics kim kardashian ditching family solo career
Source: MEGA

With a Nike deal and political ambitions, Kardashian could easily do without dealing with her mom.

Kardashian has also gotten close to President Donald Trump and reportedly is angling to have her longtime pal, first daughter Ivanka Trump, help her become a D.C. power player.

"Kim has her sights set very high and worries that in certain circles she may be looked down on because of the show," our source said.

The shooting schedule for the series is also endlessly "demanding," shared the insider.

While it's a $100million payday for the family, the source said Kim Kardashian can "make more" elsewhere.

Our insider added: "Kris knows Kim doesn't need the show anymore, and she's panicking.

"Kim is willing to be involved, but only halfway, and that's no good with Kris.

"Without Kim 100 percent involved, the show will be half-a----. The heated issue has hit the family like a cyclone!"

