EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Wants Khloé to Date Scott Disick to Help Boost Show Ratings'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Matriarch Kris Jenner is encouraging "lonely" single daughter Khloé Kardashian to link up with sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick – but her true motive may be a self-serving bid to give a boost to the family's reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kris is pushing for Khloé and Scott to get together," a source shared. "Sure, it would be unconventional, but she hates seeing Khloé so lonely, and Kris knows Scott is lonely, too."
Kris Jenner's History of Meddling Revealed
But critics liken the rumored effort to a past pattern of Jenner pushing her daughters to maintain relationships with their exes to pique viewer interest and improve ratings for The Kardashians.
In 2023, sources said Jenner, 71, kissed up to Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson to rope him into shooting scenes for the show.
However, Jenner has said she had an open-door policy for her kids' former partners since "these are, in most cases, the fathers of my grandchildren. And I love these men."
Despite Disick and Kourtney's split (the exes dated from 2006 to 2015), Disick, 43, has remained in the family's inner circle and continued to appear on The Kardashians, where his playful banter with Khloé, 42, has raised eyebrows.
Kourtney Threatens to Cut Khloé Off
But according to the source: "Kourtney is totally stunned that this is even a real discussion. She hates how Scott has sunk his claws into Khloé. In her view, he's part of the reason she hasn't moved on after Tristan Thompson.
"Now, Kourtney is threatening to cut Khloé off if this thing with Scott goes any further."