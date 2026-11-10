EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Wants Khloé to Date Scott Disick to Help Boost Show Ratings'

But critics liken the rumored effort to a past pattern of Jenner pushing her daughters to maintain relationships with their exes to pique viewer interest and improve ratings for The Kardashians.

In 2023, sources said Jenner, 71, kissed up to Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson to rope him into shooting scenes for the show.

However, Jenner has said she had an open-door policy for her kids' former partners since "these are, in most cases, the fathers of my grandchildren. And I love these men."

Despite Disick and Kourtney's split (the exes dated from 2006 to 2015), Disick, 43, has remained in the family's inner circle and continued to appear on The Kardashians, where his playful banter with Khloé, 42, has raised eyebrows.