Battle Of The Exes! Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick As 'Despicable' Over Leaked DMs To Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian finally addressed the direct messages ex Scott Disick sent her former flame Younes Bendjima last year, calling it "despicable."
"When I was in Italy with Travis [Barker] on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott," the Poosh founder, 42, recalled on the first-ever episode of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.
Scott wrote to Kourtney, "I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can't stand. He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his Story."
Kourtney went on to discuss the very message that Scott sent to the former professional boxer in August 2021, during which time she was on a PDA-filled getaway with her now-husband.
"Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," the Flip It Like Disick alum messaged Younes, referencing a photo of the couple making out on a boat during their European trip.
"Don't matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain't your bro," Younes replied, adding to his caption, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."
In retrospect, Kourtney said the whole ordeal was upsetting, adding, "[Scott] was asking if he could apologize to Travis and then I wrote him saying this is 'despicable.'"
The reality star continued, "Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it."
Kourtney vented about the once-on-and-off relationship she used to have with the father of her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and shared how it will be changing going forward.
"For so many years, Scott has gotten away with bad behavior and has still been invited [to family gatherings] and I don't think that is going to continue," she told cameras. "Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching."
The Blink-182 rocker proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 and they have since exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding, although they still are planning on marrying in front of friends and family in another big ceremony.
"Once upon a time in a land far, far away at 2 AM, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned snapshots from their Sin City nuptials on April 6. "Practice makes perfect."