Battle Of The Exes! Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick As 'Despicable' Over Leaked DMs To Younes Bendjima

"For so many years, Scott has gotten away with bad behavior and has still been invited [to family gatherings] and I don't think that is going to continue," she told cameras. "Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching."

The Blink-182 rocker proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 and they have since exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding, although they still are planning on marrying in front of friends and family in another big ceremony.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away at 2 AM, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned snapshots from their Sin City nuptials on April 6. "Practice makes perfect."