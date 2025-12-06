Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Secret Damage Control Tactic — How He's 'Secretly Protecting and Nurturing' Shamed Younger Brother Andrew While Publicly Slamming the Disgraced Ex-Duke

Photo of Andrew Windsor, King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles still wants to make sure his younger brother doesn't crumble amid the drama.

Dec. 6 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles is secretly shielding and counseling Andrew Windsor behind palace walls even as he maintains a strict public distance from his disgraced younger brother, according to sources who tell RadarOnline.com the monarch has adopted a two-tiered strategy of visible rejection and private support.

The approach comes as Buckingham Palace braces for the release of further U.S. government files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing in his friendship with the serial sex predator, was previously listed as a passenger on Epstein's jet, and documents noted a person named "Andrew" receiving massages funded by $200 checks.

Article continues below advertisement

Why King Charles Is 'Shielding' Andrew

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles, Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Charles is said to be trying to 'protect' his younger brother behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

With Congressional Democrats preparing fresh scrutiny of Andrew's past links and his refusal to testify in front of them about his link to his old pedophile friend, the palace faces renewed pressure over whether the monarchy can withstand another round of controversy involving the King's brother.

One palace insider claimed: "Charles knows he cannot appear to be defending Andrew in public, but privately he is doing what he can to stop him from falling apart. For the King, it is a matter of containing the fallout without turning his back on his own brother."

Another adviser said: "He feels Andrew still needs some guardrails and stability, even if the outward stance has to be one of separation."

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' 'Quiet Support' of Younger Brother

Article continues below advertisement
Charles and Andrew's 'brotherly connection' has made the situation even worse.
Source: MEGA

Charles and Andrew's 'brotherly connection' has made the situation even worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite stripping Andrew of his titles, honors, and position in the line-up of working royals, Charles has quietly ensured he remains housed on the King's private Sandringham estate after his upcoming move from Royal Lodge. Andrew's biography and images have vanished from the Royal Family's website, and his office no longer operates under any palace domain.

Yet sources say this public severing masks a more delicate private arrangement.

One senior palace figure claimed, "Charles feels he has a duty to keep Andrew within a kind of quiet safety net. It is the brotherly connection that makes the whole situation so difficult. It is an incredibly delicate balance for the King. The intense scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turns every choice into a minefield.

"The royal family as an institution has drawn the firmest line imaginable between Andrew and itself. Publicly, he is treated as a private citizen, but privately, he is still being supported by Charles, in both counseling and financial matters."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew's connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein ended his royal standing.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Gripped by Irrational Rage' Over Glamorous Move By His Ex Chelsy Davy

Photo of Charlotte Stewart and Jim Morrison

EXCLUSIVE: Inside One of Hollywood's Most Insane Stories — How 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Helped Wildman Jim Morrison Go On the Run From Cops During Crazed Road Trip

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of Andrew's insist his cooperation with palace wishes for him to stay silent amid his title-stripping has remained steady. One predicted, "He is unlikely to break cover and go rogue with a TV interview or memoir book deal as he would rather quietly take handouts from Charles in exchange for his silence."

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, continue to be welcomed at family events despite not carrying out royal duties.

But Andrew's shrinking status now leaves him open to parliamentary scrutiny. British ministers may legally question aspects of his past roles, including his time as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor, King Chrles
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been stripped of all of his royal titles and honors.

A parliamentary official recently confirmed because the shamed ex-duke is no longer treated as a member of the Royal Family "for the purpose of the rule against casting reflections," questions about his conduct are permissible when tied to government matters.

Andrew has been given his marching orders from the $40million Royal Lodge, with Charles urging him to leave by Christmas.

Insiders say the shamed ex-royal is spending his last weeks there "ranting" to himself along its corridors, and staying holed up in a TV room playing war game Call of Duty.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.