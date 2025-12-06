EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Secret Damage Control Tactic — How He's 'Secretly Protecting and Nurturing' Shamed Younger Brother Andrew While Publicly Slamming the Disgraced Ex-Duke

The approach comes as Buckingham Palace braces for the release of further U.S. government files connected to Jeffrey Epstein . Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing in his friendship with the serial sex predator, was previously listed as a passenger on Epstein's jet , and documents noted a person named "Andrew" receiving massages funded by $200 checks.

King Charles is secretly shielding and counseling Andrew Windsor behind palace walls even as he maintains a strict public distance from his disgraced younger brother, according to sources who tell RadarOnline.com the monarch has adopted a two-tiered strategy of visible rejection and private support.

Charles is said to be trying to 'protect' his younger brother behind closed doors.

With Congressional Democrats preparing fresh scrutiny of Andrew's past links and his refusal to testify in front of them about his link to his old pedophile friend, the palace faces renewed pressure over whether the monarchy can withstand another round of controversy involving the King's brother.

One palace insider claimed: "Charles knows he cannot appear to be defending Andrew in public, but privately he is doing what he can to stop him from falling apart. For the King, it is a matter of containing the fallout without turning his back on his own brother."

Another adviser said: "He feels Andrew still needs some guardrails and stability, even if the outward stance has to be one of separation."