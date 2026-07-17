EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Has Stripped Residences of Photographic Reminders of Meghan Markle' Despite Their Reunion 

Charles, 77, has long treated one of his properties – Highgrove, his Gloucestershire retreat – as a deeply personal space, filled with family pictures and mementos collected over decades.

King Charles has allegedly removed photographic reminders of Meghan Markle from his country homes, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com images of her have been stripped from pride‑of‑place displays despite him and Prince Harry tentatively rebuilding contact.

A recent visit by a royal photographer showed a reshuffled display in one of the main rooms – a small table now holds a portrait of Harry standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with Prince William , 44, and Charles, and another of the King cradling his grandson Prince Louis – rather than the previously visible image that used to be in the spot from Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding .

The estate, which also hosts public garden tours and events, has offered rare glimpses into the monarch's private life through the photographs arranged on side tables and mantelpieces.

In 2024, images from the same corner of Highgrove revealed there used to be a framed wedding photograph of Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, taken at Windsor on their marriage day.

That picture has since vanished from its prominent spot, with no sign of the couple in the revised arrangement – and sources told us it is only one of many images of Markle that have been stripped away from Charles' view in his royal residences.

One palace source told us: "Highgrove is one of the places where the King allows his private feelings to show, and the photographs he chooses to keep on display are a big part of that. When an image like Harry and Meghan's wedding portrait stops occupying pride of place, people inside the household do notice.

"Now, the pictures that stand out are of Harry with William and his father, or of Charles with young Louis in his arms. Those are the relationships being quietly highlighted. Meghan, by contrast, is no longer front and center – Meghan's presence has faded from the most prominent frames, and that absence is widely read as a sign of how strained things remain between her and the King."