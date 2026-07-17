EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Has Stripped Residences of Photographic Reminders of Meghan Markle' Despite Their Reunion
July 17 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
King Charles has allegedly removed photographic reminders of Meghan Markle from his country homes, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com images of her have been stripped from pride‑of‑place displays despite him and Prince Harry tentatively rebuilding contact.
Charles, 77, has long treated one of his properties – Highgrove, his Gloucestershire retreat – as a deeply personal space, filled with family pictures and mementos collected over decades.
The estate, which also hosts public garden tours and events, has offered rare glimpses into the monarch's private life through the photographs arranged on side tables and mantelpieces.
A recent visit by a royal photographer showed a reshuffled display in one of the main rooms – a small table now holds a portrait of Harry standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with Prince William, 44, and Charles, and another of the King cradling his grandson Prince Louis – rather than the previously visible image that used to be in the spot from Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.
Wedding Picture Vanishes From Highgrove
In 2024, images from the same corner of Highgrove revealed there used to be a framed wedding photograph of Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, taken at Windsor on their marriage day.
That picture has since vanished from its prominent spot, with no sign of the couple in the revised arrangement – and sources told us it is only one of many images of Markle that have been stripped away from Charles' view in his royal residences.
One palace source told us: "Highgrove is one of the places where the King allows his private feelings to show, and the photographs he chooses to keep on display are a big part of that. When an image like Harry and Meghan's wedding portrait stops occupying pride of place, people inside the household do notice.
"Now, the pictures that stand out are of Harry with William and his father, or of Charles with young Louis in his arms. Those are the relationships being quietly highlighted. Meghan, by contrast, is no longer front and center – Meghan's presence has faded from the most prominent frames, and that absence is widely read as a sign of how strained things remain between her and the King."
No Sign of Meghan Markle
Another insider familiar with the layout of the royal residences added: "Within royal homes, the placement of photographs is a kind of quiet language – it signals which relationships are being brought to the forefront and which are being allowed to fade into the background. When a picture is shifted from a prime spot, particularly one as symbolic as a wedding portrait, it is generally understood to be a deliberate choice rather than a casual reshuffle.
"What you see now is a clear emphasis on Charles as a father and grandfather – images of him with Harry and William, or holding Louis, are given prominence. Meghan's image, meanwhile, is far less visible, and that reduced presence is widely seen as reflecting the ongoing tension around her place in the family."
The source suggested, "Harry's private visit to his father in late 2025 and his efforts to reach out during the King's illness raised hopes behind the scenes that their relationship was moving toward repair. But the way the photographs are arranged suggests that, while Charles is open to keeping a line to Harry, Meghan still occupies a very uncertain space – she's on the margins, if she appears at all."
Highgrove remains a busy royal hub, balancing its role as a family home with a packed calendar of public events.
This year, the King's Foundation launched new garden experiences at the estate, inviting visitors to learn about wildflower meadow management, potting, topiary and other horticultural skills before sitting down to tea with expert guides, with the program reflecting Charles' long‑standing passion for conservation and gardening.