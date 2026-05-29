EXCLUSIVE: Why Royal Fans Feared King Charles Had Been 'Rejected' By His Mother Queen Elizabeth After He Ditched Diana for Camilla

The ceremony took place at Windsor Guildhall, near Windsor Castle, and was attended by just 28 guests, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes, Princess Anne, the then-Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Yet the absence of Charles' parents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who later died aged 96 and 99 respectively – quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the day.

At the time, some royal fans interpreted the Queen's decision not to attend as a sign of lingering discomfort surrounding the marriage.

A royal source told us: "For many people watching from the outside, it was difficult not to notice that the groom's parents were missing. It inevitably fueled speculation and led some to wonder whether there were unresolved tensions behind palace walls."

The source added: "Given everything that had happened in the years leading up to Charles and Camilla's marriage, there were royal fans who feared the Queen's absence reflected disapproval and a rejection of Charles and his choices, even though that was never publicly stated."