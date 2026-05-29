EXCLUSIVE: Why Royal Fans Feared King Charles Had Been 'Rejected' By His Mother Queen Elizabeth After He Ditched Diana for Camilla
May 29 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
King Charles' wedding to Queen Camilla sparked fears among some royal watchers he had been rejected by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after the late monarch and Prince Philip were notably absent from the couple's marriage ceremony in 2005, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, now 77, and Camilla, 78, married on April 9, 2005, following a long and often controversial relationship, which has remained under intense public scrutiny for years.
Why The Queen Stayed Away
The ceremony took place at Windsor Guildhall, near Windsor Castle, and was attended by just 28 guests, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes, Princess Anne, the then-Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Yet the absence of Charles' parents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who later died aged 96 and 99 respectively – quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the day.
At the time, some royal fans interpreted the Queen's decision not to attend as a sign of lingering discomfort surrounding the marriage.
A royal source told us: "For many people watching from the outside, it was difficult not to notice that the groom's parents were missing. It inevitably fueled speculation and led some to wonder whether there were unresolved tensions behind palace walls."
The source added: "Given everything that had happened in the years leading up to Charles and Camilla's marriage, there were royal fans who feared the Queen's absence reflected disapproval and a rejection of Charles and his choices, even though that was never publicly stated."
The Real Reason Revealed
In reality, the circumstances surrounding the wedding were more complicated.
Because both Charles and Camilla had previously divorced their former spouses, the ceremony was conducted as a civil wedding rather than a religious service.
As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Queen Elizabeth considered it inappropriate to attend the civil marriage itself – a decision rooted in constitutional and religious considerations rather than personal feelings toward the couple.
Another royal source said: "The Queen took her role extremely seriously. Her absence was tied to constitutional duty and religious convention, not opposition to Charles and Camilla's relationship.
"Unfortunately, public perception often focuses on appearances rather than the details behind a decision. Some people saw an empty seat where the Queen might have been and drew their own conclusions."
Queen's Powerful Endorsement
Any suggestion of a family divide was quickly challenged later on Charles' wedding day when Elizabeth and Philip attended a blessing for the newlyweds at St George's Chapel within the Windsor estate.
The Queen and her husband also hosted a reception in honor of the couple.
Years later, Elizabeth would publicly reinforce her support for Charles and Camilla in one of the most significant statements of her reign.
Marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 2022, she said: "This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years.
"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."
She then made her wishes for the future of the monarchy unmistakably clear.
Elizabeth added: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me – and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
The comments were widely viewed as a definitive endorsement of both Charles and Camilla's place at the heart of the Royal Family and the future of the monarchy.