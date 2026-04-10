EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla's 21st Wedding Anniversary 'Ruined by Grief' as Monarch Hit by Fresh Blow
April 9 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has been left mourning the loss of a close friend as he marks his 21st wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the milestone has been overshadowed by grief.
Charles, 77, is said to be deeply affected by the death of Richard "Alec" Cobbe, who died aged 81 at the end of March.
'Grief Has Ruined' King Charles' Day
The Anglo-Irish designer and collector had been a long-time confidant of Charles, contributing artworks and creative projects to royal occasions over several decades. Charles' anniversary falls today – Thursday, April 9 – after he married Camilla, 78, in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005.
A source close to the royal household said, "This was meant to be a quietly meaningful milestone for the King and Queen, but the timing of Alec's passing has inevitably cast a shadow over it. He wasn't just a professional collaborator – he was someone the King had known and trusted for many years, and that kind of loss is deeply felt.
"In a way, the grief has ruined what should have been a time of joy for Charles."
Alec Cobbe Legacy In Royal Art And Design
Cobbe, born in Dublin in 1945, initially studied medicine at Corpus Christi College, Oxford, before turning to art restoration. He trained at the Tate Gallery and later established his own studio in 1981.
He became widely known as the custodian of Hatchlands Park in Surrey, where he curated the Cobbe Collection, including 55 historic pianos. Over the years, he worked closely with the King, even hand-sketching invitations for Prince William's 21st birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2003.
Another source said, "Alec played a unique role in the King's creative world. He wasn't just contributing pieces – he was helping shape the tone and aesthetic of events that were deeply personal to Charles. Losing someone like that leaves a real gap, especially at a time that would otherwise be celebratory."
Royal Honors And Tributes Pour In
In February, Cobbe was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, an honor personally awarded by the monarch in recognition of service to the royal family. Tributes have poured in from institutions associated with Cobbe's work.
Hatchlands Park confirmed it would close temporarily as a mark of respect, stating visitors had long come to admire its "remarkable collections" and contribution to the estate.
Castle Howard also paid tribute, describing Cobbe as an "integral part" of its modern restoration.
Somber Mood As Royal Family Marks Milestone
The King's anniversary comes shortly after a busy period of public engagements. Over the weekend, Charles – who is still battling cancer – and Camilla led senior members of the royal family at the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
They were joined by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children, as well as Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Despite the public appearances, insiders suggest the private mood within royal circles has been more subdued. One source said: "There is a sense that this anniversary will be marked in a more reflective way than originally planned. The King is someone who values long-standing relationships, and Alec was very much part of that inner circle."
Charles had previously described Cobbe as an "accrocheur," reflecting his appreciation for the designer's artistic sensibilities and contributions. Those close to the monarch say the loss has resonated on both a personal and creative level, during what would otherwise have been a celebratory moment in his marriage to Camilla.