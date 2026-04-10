EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla's 21st Wedding Anniversary 'Ruined by Grief' as Monarch Hit by Fresh Blow

The Anglo-Irish designer and collector had been a long-time confidant of Charles, contributing artworks and creative projects to royal occasions over several decades. Charles' anniversary falls today – Thursday, April 9 – after he married Camilla, 78, in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005.

A source close to the royal household said, "This was meant to be a quietly meaningful milestone for the King and Queen, but the timing of Alec's passing has inevitably cast a shadow over it. He wasn't just a professional collaborator – he was someone the King had known and trusted for many years, and that kind of loss is deeply felt.

"In a way, the grief has ruined what should have been a time of joy for Charles."