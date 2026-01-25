Why King Charles Has Been Left 'Absolutely Squirming' Over 'First British Billionaire Brit Monarch' Status

Charles, 77, ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , and inherited not only the crown but a vast web of historic assets and estates.

King Charles is deeply uncomfortable with being branded Britain's first billionaire monarch, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the label has left him "absolutely squirming" and feeling an intensely private boundary around money has been breached.

Recent media scrutiny, amplified by documentaries and investigations into royal wealth, has pushed estimates of his personal fortune toward the $2billion mark – a figure insiders say the King neither recognizes nor welcomes.

A source close to the monarch said the reaction has been brutal.

"Charles hates talking about money and always has," the source said.

"To have himself publicly labeled a billionaire feels to him like an invasion of privacy and a misunderstanding of how royal finances actually work. He finds it deeply embarrassing."

The renewed focus comes amid growing public debate about transparency and the monarchy's financial arrangements, including exemptions from inheritance tax, the voluntary nature of income tax payments and the secrecy surrounding royal wills.

Those issues were explored in the recent BBC documentary What's the Monarchy For?, fronted by veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, 87, which examined royal power, image and wealth in a shifting political climate.