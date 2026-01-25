Why King Charles Has Been Left 'Absolutely Squirming' Over 'First British Billionaire Brit Monarch' Status
Jan. 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is deeply uncomfortable with being branded Britain's first billionaire monarch, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the label has left him "absolutely squirming" and feeling an intensely private boundary around money has been breached.
Charles, 77, ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and inherited not only the crown but a vast web of historic assets and estates.
King Charles' Wealth Under Intense Public Scrutiny
Recent media scrutiny, amplified by documentaries and investigations into royal wealth, has pushed estimates of his personal fortune toward the $2billion mark – a figure insiders say the King neither recognizes nor welcomes.
A source close to the monarch said the reaction has been brutal.
"Charles hates talking about money and always has," the source said.
"To have himself publicly labeled a billionaire feels to him like an invasion of privacy and a misunderstanding of how royal finances actually work. He finds it deeply embarrassing."
The renewed focus comes amid growing public debate about transparency and the monarchy's financial arrangements, including exemptions from inheritance tax, the voluntary nature of income tax payments and the secrecy surrounding royal wills.
Those issues were explored in the recent BBC documentary What's the Monarchy For?, fronted by veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, 87, which examined royal power, image and wealth in a shifting political climate.
Why the King Rejects the Billionaire Label
According to insiders, Charles never wanted his personal wealth reduced to a headline figure.
"Charles bristles at the suggestion that he is some kind of super-rich tycoon hoarding wealth, and it has left him absolutely squirming," a source said.
"From his perspective, what he has inherited are centuries-old estates and obligations tied to the crown, not a private bankroll to be displayed, dissected or reduced to a headline figure."
Much of Charles' estimated wealth stems from the Duchy of Lancaster, which provides income to the sovereign, and long-held private estates such as Sandringham and Balmoral.
While legally distinct from the Crown Estate, these assets have become harder to explain to a public grappling with economic pressures.
"Charles fully understands how jarring those figures appear to the public, especially at a time of widespread financial strain," our source said.
"That awareness is precisely why he is so irritated by the way the numbers are casually bandied about, stripped of context and nuance."
Royal Finances and the Conflict with Modern Values
Friends say the billionaire label also cuts against Charles' instincts.
"He grew up with the firm belief that talking openly about money was in poor taste," the insider added.
"Seeing his finances scrutinized and analyzed in the same way as those of a Silicon Valley billionaire leaves him profoundly uncomfortable."
The timing has been particularly awkward given the ongoing fallout surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, whose scandals have reignited scrutiny of royal privilege and funding.
Critics have questioned how legal settlements and living arrangements involving the shamed ex-royal have been financed, further sharpening the focus on the monarchy's opaque wealth.
Charles, sources insist, would prefer the conversation to center on duty and service.
"He believes the fixation on his alleged billionaire status pulls focus away from the duties he is meant to uphold," our source went on.
"In his view, it diminishes the dignity of the monarchy and encourages comparisons that distort the nature of the role he occupies."
The Challenges of Protecting the Monarchy’s Legacy
The King's discomfort is shared within his inner circle.
"There is a real sense of irritation that all the complexity is stripped away," the source said.
"Royal finances are layered and difficult to quantify, yet they are reduced to a blunt, attention-grabbing label. Charles feels uncomfortably exposed by that oversimplification."
The BBC documentary on Charles' financial set-up highlighted how difficult it has become to shield royal finances from scrutiny.
A palace aide said: "With younger generations increasingly skeptical of inherited privilege, the billionaire monarch narrative is proving potent."
For Charles, however, it is a deeply unwelcome distinction.
"He never aspired to be seen as the wealthiest monarch of the modern era – he wanted his legacy to be defined by responsibility and service. Being branded a billionaire makes him feel as though his private financial affairs have been exposed without his consent."