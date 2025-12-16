EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Keeps Photo of Just One of His Grandchildren on Display at Private Home — And It's Not One of Harry's Kids

This week, the home was briefly opened to the public when his wife Queen Camilla, 78, hosted a charity afternoon tea there for Surviving Economic Abuse, offering a rare view inside the monarch's private working space and the family images he keeps close.

During the event, held in the garden room, photographs taken inside the house showed a framed image of Prince George, 12, placed on a dark wooden desk beside seating for guests.

The photograph shows Charles cradling his son Prince William's boy George at his christening in 2013 at St James's Palace.

The service was notable for marking the first time four generations of the royal family had been photographed together since 1894. Charles has previously spoken about how personal history shapes his home.