Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Keeps Photo of Just One of His Grandchildren on Display at Private Home — And It's Not One of Harry's Kids

Photo of Kin Charles with the Wales Family
Source: MEGA

King Charles only keeps a photo of just one of his grandkids.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles has revealed a quiet but telling glimpse into his private family life, with the monarch displaying a single photograph of one grandchild displayed prominently at Clarence House, which sources tell RadarOnline.com underscores both his personal affection and the realities of a fractured royal family.

Charles, 77, lives at Clarence House in London, a residence inherited from his late grandmother and filled with deeply personal objects.

Article continues below advertisement

A Rare Glimpse Inside Clarence House

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles displays a framed photograph of Prince George on his desk at Clarence House.

Article continues below advertisement

This week, the home was briefly opened to the public when his wife Queen Camilla, 78, hosted a charity afternoon tea there for Surviving Economic Abuse, offering a rare view inside the monarch's private working space and the family images he keeps close.

During the event, held in the garden room, photographs taken inside the house showed a framed image of Prince George, 12, placed on a dark wooden desk beside seating for guests.

The photograph shows Charles cradling his son Prince William's boy George at his christening in 2013 at St James's Palace.

The service was notable for marking the first time four generations of the royal family had been photographed together since 1894. Charles has previously spoken about how personal history shapes his home.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

The photograph showed King Charles holding Prince George at his 2013 christening.

Article continues below advertisement

Discussing Clarence House and his love of grandfather clocks on BBC show The Repair Shop, he said: "I'm afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother. She had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking. All the clocks and cuckoos would go off, then you'd hear a voice saying, 'What time is it?'"

The remark highlighted how family memory plays a central role in the objects the king chooses to live with.

Charles' treasured image of George sits alongside a photograph of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022, and another partially obscured black-and-white photograph believed to show a young Charles.

His desk itself is practical as well as sentimental, stacked with books and papers, suggesting it is regularly used rather than curated for display alone.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Has Not Seen 2 of His Grandkids in Years

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis.
Source: MEGA

King Charles last saw his Sussex grandchildren during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Rob Reiner's family life has come under public scrutiny following the killing of the director and his wife

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Very Glamorous Lives of Rob Reiner's Kids Who 'Made It' — As Cops Announce Slain Hollywood Director's Ex-Junkie Son Is 'Responsible' For His and Wife's Knife Slaughter

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: How Rob Reiner and His Wife's Off-Set Love Story Changed the Course of One of Cinema's Most Enduring Rom-Coms

Article continues below advertisement

Charles has five grandchildren in total. In addition to George, there are William and Kate Middleton's children, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Charles is also grandfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

None of the Sussex children were pictured among the photographs visible inside Clarence House. The king has also not seen Archie or Lilibet in person since 2022, when the Sussexes visited the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee.

And while Charles has previously met Archie several times, he has met Lilibet only once.

The lack of recent contact reflects the continuing strain between Charles and Harry, 41, following Harry's departure from royal duties and relocation to the United States with his wife Markle, 44.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Phot of Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince Louis
Source: MEGA

Sources said the display reflected both affection and family distance.

When Harry first became a father, Charles expressed public joy, saying he "couldn't be more delighted" at the arrival of his grandson.

However, hopes of a family reunion during a possible U.S. visit by Charles in 2026 appear uncertain.

A royal source said: "A side meeting is highly unlikely. Although a few palace insiders have floated the idea of the Sussexes heading east for a low-key encounter in Washington, their involvement would inevitably seize attention and overshadow the official visit."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.