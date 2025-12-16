EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Keeps Photo of Just One of His Grandchildren on Display at Private Home — And It's Not One of Harry's Kids
Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
King Charles has revealed a quiet but telling glimpse into his private family life, with the monarch displaying a single photograph of one grandchild displayed prominently at Clarence House, which sources tell RadarOnline.com underscores both his personal affection and the realities of a fractured royal family.
Charles, 77, lives at Clarence House in London, a residence inherited from his late grandmother and filled with deeply personal objects.
A Rare Glimpse Inside Clarence House
This week, the home was briefly opened to the public when his wife Queen Camilla, 78, hosted a charity afternoon tea there for Surviving Economic Abuse, offering a rare view inside the monarch's private working space and the family images he keeps close.
During the event, held in the garden room, photographs taken inside the house showed a framed image of Prince George, 12, placed on a dark wooden desk beside seating for guests.
The photograph shows Charles cradling his son Prince William's boy George at his christening in 2013 at St James's Palace.
The service was notable for marking the first time four generations of the royal family had been photographed together since 1894. Charles has previously spoken about how personal history shapes his home.
Discussing Clarence House and his love of grandfather clocks on BBC show The Repair Shop, he said: "I'm afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother. She had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking. All the clocks and cuckoos would go off, then you'd hear a voice saying, 'What time is it?'"
The remark highlighted how family memory plays a central role in the objects the king chooses to live with.
Charles' treasured image of George sits alongside a photograph of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022, and another partially obscured black-and-white photograph believed to show a young Charles.
His desk itself is practical as well as sentimental, stacked with books and papers, suggesting it is regularly used rather than curated for display alone.
King Charles Has Not Seen 2 of His Grandkids in Years
Charles has five grandchildren in total. In addition to George, there are William and Kate Middleton's children, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Charles is also grandfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
None of the Sussex children were pictured among the photographs visible inside Clarence House. The king has also not seen Archie or Lilibet in person since 2022, when the Sussexes visited the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee.
And while Charles has previously met Archie several times, he has met Lilibet only once.
The lack of recent contact reflects the continuing strain between Charles and Harry, 41, following Harry's departure from royal duties and relocation to the United States with his wife Markle, 44.
When Harry first became a father, Charles expressed public joy, saying he "couldn't be more delighted" at the arrival of his grandson.
However, hopes of a family reunion during a possible U.S. visit by Charles in 2026 appear uncertain.
A royal source said: "A side meeting is highly unlikely. Although a few palace insiders have floated the idea of the Sussexes heading east for a low-key encounter in Washington, their involvement would inevitably seize attention and overshadow the official visit."