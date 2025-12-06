EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Christmas Speech 'Set to Feature Subtle But Brutal Digs' at Andrew Windsor and Prince Harry
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
King Charles is preparing for his fourth Christmas broadcast – with sources telling RadarOnline.com his televised festive message will include subtle but pointed references to his rogue son Prince Harry and disgraced brother Andrew Windsor.
The 77-year-old cancer battling monarch's annual Christmas Day speech, a decades-long tradition dating back to King George V in 1932, offers the sovereign a chance to speak directly to millions across the U.K. and Commonwealth.
Re-Establishing The Firm's Brand
This year's address, set to be broadcast at 3pm on December 25, comes after a turbulent year for Charles, who has faced both public scrutiny and personal family challenges since ascending the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Experts say the speech will strike a delicate balance between reflection, tribute, and encouragement while subtly addressing internal royal controversies.
One royal aide said: "For countless people, the monarch's message is an essential part of Christmas.
"Charles puts a lot of effort into summing up the year and acknowledging those who have faced significant hardships.
"But this year, he is going to have to include subtle digs at Andrew and Harry to help re-establish The Firm's brand. That pair's behaviour has rocked the institution to its core."
Tone of Compassion and Commentary
Another source said: "Charles is also expected to touch on global crises, from the Middle East to Ukraine, while emphasizing compassion, religious tolerance, and the need for stronger community bonds in Britain."
Insiders told us the king will also reference significant personal losses. One said: "Charles will likely pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who passed in September, as well as other family members.
"The aim is to honor those lost while offering a sense of hope to the nation."
Another source noted Charles may include carefully worded remarks that resonate with the public yet serve as subtle commentary on the behavior of Andrew and Harry.
They added: "The tone will be courteous and controlled, but those watching closely will notice the subtle hints beneath the surface."
Intimate Setting for Health
The king's Christmas broadcast, typically lasting around 10 minutes, is traditionally recorded ahead of Christmas Day.
Last year, Charles opted to give it from the Fitzrovia Chapel in London, a former hospital chapel, rather than a royal estate, signaling an emphasis on health and wellbeing as he fights cancer.
Observers noted his choice of attire – a navy blazer and blue patterned tie – was a nod to the NHS.
A source said: "Charles aims for the speech to feel intimate. From the setting to his outfit, everything is designed to resonate with the public while giving him room for discreet commentary."
Historically, the royal Christmas message has allowed the monarch to address both public and private matters.
A palace insider said: "The speeches that stick with people are always the ones with a personal element – like when Elizabeth paid tribute to Philip, or when Charles and Kate spoke about their health challenges. That kind of honesty really connects with the audience."
Balancing Propriety with Candor
While the Queen's speeches were marked by decades of consistency and gravitas, Charles faces a different challenge – navigating a modern monarchy under intense media scrutiny while subtly addressing internal family issues.
A royal source said: "Charles is aware of the need to balance propriety with candor. While some remarks may appear purely empathetic, those in the know will recognize subtle references to Andrew and Harry."
This year has seen Harry's estrangement from his father highlighted when the pair briefly reunited for tea during the prince's visit to the U.K. – a meeting lasting only 55 minutes despite the father and son having not seen each other in nearly two years.
Charles has also been forced to strip his brother Andrew, 65, off all his royal titles as never-ending revelations over his scandal-magnet sibling's shameful relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein keep surfacing.