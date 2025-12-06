EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Christmas Speech 'Set to Feature Subtle But Brutal Digs' at Andrew Windsor and Prince Harry

This year's address, set to be broadcast at 3pm on December 25, comes after a turbulent year for Charles, who has faced both public scrutiny and personal family challenges since ascending the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Experts say the speech will strike a delicate balance between reflection, tribute, and encouragement while subtly addressing internal royal controversies.

One royal aide said: "For countless people, the monarch's message is an essential part of Christmas.

"Charles puts a lot of effort into summing up the year and acknowledging those who have faced significant hardships.

"But this year, he is going to have to include subtle digs at Andrew and Harry to help re-establish The Firm's brand. That pair's behaviour has rocked the institution to its core."