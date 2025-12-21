EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Christmas Energy Supply Crisis! How Cancer-Hit Monarch and The Firm Could Be Left Freezing Over Festive Holiday

The strike involves 400 tanker drivers at Certas Energy, a primary supplier to Sandringham, where the Royal family traditionally spends several weeks over Christmas and New Year.

Unite, the union representing the drivers, said the walkout could leave the King and Queen Camilla, 78, facing a "cold Christmas."

Drivers plan to walk out for 15 days between December 22 and January 5 over a pay dispute.

The royal family is expected to depart for Sandringham this weekend.

More than 40 family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will be present, with William and Kate staying at Anmer Hall within the estate.

The estate also contains St Mary Magdalene Church, where the family attends Christmas Day service, and Marsh Farm, set to become the residence of Andrew Windsor, 65, following his recent royal exile.