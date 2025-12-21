EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Christmas Energy Supply Crisis! How Cancer-Hit Monarch and The Firm Could Be Left Freezing Over Festive Holiday
Dec. 21 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles faces an unprecedented challenge this Christmas as a strike by heating oil delivery drivers threatens to leave his beloved Sandringham estate – and potentially the wider Royal family – short of fuel during the festive season.
The disruption comes amid the 77-year-old monarch's ongoing battle with cancer, adding to the pressures on him and his household.
Industrial Action Threatens Royal Warmth
The strike involves 400 tanker drivers at Certas Energy, a primary supplier to Sandringham, where the Royal family traditionally spends several weeks over Christmas and New Year.
Unite, the union representing the drivers, said the walkout could leave the King and Queen Camilla, 78, facing a "cold Christmas."
Drivers plan to walk out for 15 days between December 22 and January 5 over a pay dispute.
The royal family is expected to depart for Sandringham this weekend.
More than 40 family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will be present, with William and Kate staying at Anmer Hall within the estate.
The estate also contains St Mary Magdalene Church, where the family attends Christmas Day service, and Marsh Farm, set to become the residence of Andrew Windsor, 65, following his recent royal exile.
Dispute Over Pay and Inflation
Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said: "Certas drivers don't expect to be treated like royalty but they do expect a fair pay rise from their employer."
The union added Certas' proposed 2 percent pay increase amounts to a real-terms cut against current inflation of 4.3 percent.
Graham added the strike could still be averted if the company offered terms "acceptable to members" and more in line with living costs.
A palace source expressed concern over the timing of the disruption, saying: "Christmas at Sandringham is about family and tradition.
Any interruption to heating and fuel supplies would be deeply unwelcome, particularly given the King's health challenges this year." Another insider noted contingency plans were being reviewed.
Renewable Energy and Contingency Plans
They said: "The estate has a biomass boiler installed by the late Prince Philip, which could offset some of the impact, and the new solar farm should contribute, but winter conditions limit its effectiveness."
Certas Energy has stated it had made drivers a "generous, above inflation, pay and conditions offer" and remains engaged with Unite to reach a "swift resolution."
A spokesman added: "Customers should be reassured that in the event of industrial strike action, Certas has steps in place to mitigate impact and minimize any potential disruption."
The strike's impact extends beyond the royal household.
Schools, Royal Mail refueling sites, military establishments, hundreds of Gulf Oil petrol stations and the supply of lubricants to Shell could all be affected by a walk-out.
Maintaining Tradition Amidst Turmoil
Despite the looming crisis, one royal aide emphasized the family's determination to maintain tradition.
They said: "Sandringham is the heart of the Royal Christmas. The King and Queen, and the wider family, are determined that the festive season goes ahead as planned, even if contingency measures have to be implemented."
As negotiations continue, the Royal household and Certas Energy remain under pressure to find a resolution before the start of the holiday period, with both the comfort of the family and wider public services hanging in the balance.
The potential energy crisis adds to the woes the royals have experienced this year, with insiders saying it has been an "annus horribilis" for The Firm thanks to the ongoing estrangement from Prince Harry, along with Andrew Windsor's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Charles' health fight.