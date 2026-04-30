EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Assassination Plot — Radar Reveals Terrifying Plan to Hack Protection Drones and Turn Them on Monarch During US State Visit
April 30 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
King Charles is at the center of heightened security fears during his US state visit, with intelligence sources warning RadarOnline.com of a potential plot to hack protective drone systems and turn them against the monarch.
Charles, 77, arrived in Washington, DC, on April 27 with Queen Camilla, 78, for a visit hosted by Donald Trump, 79.
Heightened Security Amid Evolving Drone Threats
The trip comes days after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner triggered a major emergency response and renewed scrutiny of security protocols.
The visit, coordinated between Buckingham Palace and US authorities, includes engagements at the White House as well as appearances across Washington, New York and Virginia, all under intensified protective measures.
One source familiar with the security operation told us: "There is a growing awareness that modern threats are evolving beyond traditional methods – the concern is no longer just physical proximity but technological vulnerability.
"The possibility of interference with defensive systems, including drones, is something planners are taking extremely seriously."
Cyber Risks and Technological Vulnerabilities
The source added: "What makes this particularly alarming is the idea that tools designed to protect could, in a worst-case scenario, be manipulated and used in the opposite way. That risk, however remote, is shaping the entire security posture.
"But the reality is hackers could very easily manipulate the drones that are in the air to protect Charles and Trump and turn them against them both.
"There is also the possiblity of war drones being used against Charles."
Security has been significantly reinforced following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident, in which a suspect later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was charged with attempted assassination and other offenses.
Suspect Charged with Attempted Assassination
Authorities said Allen – who now faces life in jail over the latest attempt to assassinate Trump – was arrested after approaching a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons.
He has not entered a plea and is being held pending further court proceedings.
According to security experts, the response has included the deployment of counter-drone systems, long-range observation teams and rapid response units to protect Charles and Trump.
A second source close to planning for the royal visit to the US told us: "There has been a clear shift toward anticipating unconventional threats – not just the possibility of lone wolf attacks like Trump has had to deal with, but scenarios involving cyber interference or remote disruption.
"Agencies are working on the assumption that any visible vulnerability could be exploited, particularly during high-profile international visits.
"The coordination between British and American teams has intensified, with a focus on ensuring layered protection that can respond instantly to both physical and digital risks."
Layered Protection and Continuous Risk Assessment
Additional measures are understood to include close protection from the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit, working alongside the US Secret Service and other federal agencies.
Some experts said Charles' visit should never have gone ahead so soon after the latest assassination attempt against Trump.
One defense source said: "The King's itinerary has been managed with an exceptional level of precision, with every movement carefully timed and controlled to minimize exposure while still allowing key engagements, including those at the White House, to go ahead as planned.
"There is very little left to chance in how the visit is being conducted.
"While authorities are understandably reluctant to speak in detail about specific threats, the reality is that security measures are being continuously reassessed in real time. Teams are monitoring developments around the clock, ready to adapt protocols at a moment's notice to ensure the highest level of protection throughout the visit."