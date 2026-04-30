The trip comes days after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner triggered a major emergency response and renewed scrutiny of security protocols.

The visit, coordinated between Buckingham Palace and US authorities, includes engagements at the White House as well as appearances across Washington, New York and Virginia, all under intensified protective measures.

One source familiar with the security operation told us: "There is a growing awareness that modern threats are evolving beyond traditional methods – the concern is no longer just physical proximity but technological vulnerability.

"The possibility of interference with defensive systems, including drones, is something planners are taking extremely seriously."