EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Racing to a Wedding — Reality TV Veteran Ready for Another Pit Stop at the Altar With F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton

"Kim is taking him at his word, even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him. Kim is convinced what they have is special enough for Lewis to change his ways. She won't listen to anyone that's saying otherwise," the insider added.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and the seven-time world F1 champion, 41, have been friends for more than a decade. Their relationship recently turned romantic, with the twosome enjoying a private spa visit at Estelle Manor in England's Cotswolds and a stay at London's Rosewood Hotel.

The two went public at the Super Bowl in February and reportedly shared a getaway at the exclusive five-star resort Amangiri in Utah near the Arizona border.