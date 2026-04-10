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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Racing to a Wedding — Reality TV Veteran Ready for Another Pit Stop at the Altar With F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has sparked wedding buzz with Lewis Hamilton as reality star eyes another altar return.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has sparked wedding buzz with Lewis Hamilton as reality star eyes another altar return.

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April 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian is all revved up and ready to wed British racing stud Lewis Hamilton, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The surprise lovebirds have been indulging in pricey five-star vacays and sources revealed F1 star Lewis is all in on saying "I do."

"Things are very hot and heavy right now and Kim is falling hard," shared a source. "Lewis has a reputation as a real ladies' man, but according to Kim, he's told her that he's ready to leave that behind."

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Kim Ignores Warnings About Lewis

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Kim Kardashian is 'falling hard' for Lewis Hamilton, as insiders said the F1 champion has told her he is ready to settle down.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is 'falling hard' for Lewis Hamilton, as insiders said the F1 champion has told her he is ready to settle down.

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"Kim is taking him at his word, even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him. Kim is convinced what they have is special enough for Lewis to change his ways. She won't listen to anyone that's saying otherwise," the insider added.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and the seven-time world F1 champion, 41, have been friends for more than a decade. Their relationship recently turned romantic, with the twosome enjoying a private spa visit at Estelle Manor in England's Cotswolds and a stay at London's Rosewood Hotel.

The two went public at the Super Bowl in February and reportedly shared a getaway at the exclusive five-star resort Amangiri in Utah near the Arizona border.

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Marriage and Babies Still on Mind

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Despite past warnings, Kardashian believes her romance with Hamilton is 'special enough' to make him change his ways.
Source: MEGA

Despite past warnings, Kardashian believes her romance with Hamilton is 'special enough' to make him change his ways.

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Even though Kardshian already has four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm West, 6 – with ex-hubby Kanye West, insiders said both marriage and motherhood are on her agenda.

"Kim would love to get married again and have more kids. She can't get pregnant again due to medical complications, but she got her eggs frozen and has no issue with doing a pregnancy via a surrogate," said the source.

"But a wedding is the first priority. She's already hinting to Lewis about putting a ring on it, so now it's just a matter of whether he's willing to move as quickly as she wants."

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Lewis Considering Babies

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Hamilton is reportedly considering marriage with Kardashian as he focuses on 'legacy, stability and starting a family.'
Source: MEGA

Hamilton is reportedly considering marriage with Kardashian as he focuses on 'legacy, stability and starting a family.'

According to an insider close to Hamilton, he's seriously considering it.

"Lewis is not drifting into this relationship casually," said the source. "He's thinking in terms of legacy, stability and starting a family while he can devote himself to it wholeheartedly."

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