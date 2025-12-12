Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Left 'Mortified' After Wayward Sons Brawl At Law School Graduation Party in Front of Shocked Family Members

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: @Kardashianshulu;instagram/MEGA

Kim Kardashian's law school graduation party was marred by her two sons fighting during her thank you speech.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian was left mortified after her sons started fighting at her law school graduation party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The SKIMS founder interrupted her thank you speech to break up the brawl as Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, exchanged blows while on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim had been singing the praises of her kids before they started brawling in front of stunned guests.

Article continues below advertisement

In the eighth episode of the seventh season of The Kardashians, the reality star's two sons couldn't manage to keep their hands to themselves while seated on stage for all of the guests to see.

Viewers saw her sister Khloe, 41, shout at the boys from her seat in the audience in a bid to stop them fighting.

It was a different story when Kim, 44, first arrived at the surprise party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, as she said she was so happy to see her kids there, after she had admitted earlier in the day that she loves spending time with them in the mornings and dropping them off at school.

Article continues below advertisement

'Stop!'

Source: @Kardashianshulu/instagram

The Kardashians threw a surprise party for Kim.

Article continues below advertisement

Saint had seemed disappointed earlier when Kim said she wouldn't be able to pick him up later, though they reunited at the event to her surprise.

The party included an outdoor stage on which several speakers, including two of Kim's attorneys and her friend and adviser Van Jones, sang her praises for the crowd.

A second microphone had been set up at the back of the stage where she had been sitting earlier with her kids, and it was left on when she spoke at the podium, so Saint began smacking at the microphone to hear the loud popping sound it made.

"Stop," Khloé mouthed from the front row. Then, Psalm tried to get in on the action and started smacking the mic in a rapid-fire fashion.

Khloé looked up and shout-whispered, "Psalm, stop!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Scolds Kids During Awkward Moment

picture of Khloe Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian attempted to stop Saint and Psalm from scuffling from her seat.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Reveals If Her Assets Are Real During Lie Detector Test — 'It's the Question on Everybody's Minds'

photo of Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll's Bone-Chilling Death Confession — Slimmed Down Country Singer Felt Himself 'Dying' When He Weighed Over 500 Pounds

Article continues below advertisement

Psalm stood up and said, "Gimme that!" as he clutched the microphone to his chest while Saint stood to try to pull it away from him.

Kim saw things were getting out of hand and stopped her speech to turn around and pull the boys apart.

"Hey guys! No fighting! Come on," she said as she pushed the two boys apart from each other.

Speaking apologetically in an interview later in the episode, Kim said: "There are, like, certain kids that are just meant to be perfect little angels and sit there in public. And then there are mine."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, lauded the SKIMS founder's ability to juggle her work, family, and studies.

Before Kim's speech, her attorneys joked about having to fool Kim into going to the party because she was so focused on her studies, and the reality star started shouting out, "I was studying in the car on the way here!"

The lawyers spoke about how everyone at the party was a witness to "one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen."

They determined that, based on 18 hours per week of studying over 48 weeks a year for six years in a row, Kim had likely spent 5,184 hours studying for law school and the bar.

In a confessional, her mom, Kris Jenner, 70, agreed that she was in "awe" of how Kim "juggles" everything, even before she started law school.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.