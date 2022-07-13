Kim Kardashian's $630 Skincare Line SKKN Trashed By Doctors After 'Botox' Claims

Kim made headlines when she unveiled her skincare line SKKN by Kim last month, but for all the wrong reasons. She copped backlash after many angry followers accused her of ripping off Lori Harvey's brand SKN by LH.

With Kim's products ranging from $43 to $90 per item, doctors are putting her high-priced products to the test.

Caught! Doctors EXPOSE Kim Kardashian's Lies After Beauty Mogul Claims She's Only Had Botox