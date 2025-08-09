Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Takes Mercy Fash to Mexico to Get Unusual Treatment Not Approved in the U.S. — as She Shares Scary Photos From the Operating Room

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian flew to Mexico with her sister Khloé.

Profile Image

Aug. 9 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has revealed she traveled to Mexico for a medical procedure not currently offered in the United States, RadarOnline.com can report.

With her sister Khloé Kardashian accompanying her for support, the 44-year-old reality TV star shared details of her trip and treatment on Instagram Friday, August 8, posting photos taken inside the minimalist medical facility where she underwent the Muse stem cell procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

Eterna Health

kim kardashian mexico unusual treatment not approved
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian got Muse stem cell treatment.

According to Eterna Health, the therapy promises "complete cellular renewal" by "replacing compromised cells with fully functional tissue" in areas such as joints or muscles.

Images showed Kim wearing black pajamas and dark goggles while posing with her doctor, as well as lying face down during the procedure, with what appeared to be blood visible on her back.

The SKIMS founder and ex-wife of Kanye West told her followers: "I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Stem cell treatments

kim kardashian mexico unusual treatment not approved
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared a closeup of what her operating room looked like.

While stem cell treatments are not entirely prohibited in the United States, only certain therapies — such as those using blood-forming stem cells from umbilical cord blood to treat blood disorders — are FDA-approved. Most other stem cell therapies, including Muse, remain classified as experimental and are not authorized for general use domestically.

Kim credited the procedure with making a dramatic difference in her health. She said: "The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."

Encouraging others experiencing back pain to explore the option, she added: "I can't recommend this treatment enough."

The reality TV star described the therapy as having "transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

However, Kim also urged caution, noting: "Everyone is different, and I'm just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim's trip

kim kardashian mexico unusual treatment not approved
Source: MEGA

The procedure isn't currently offered in the US.

Because Muse stem cells are not available in the United States, Kim explained she had to travel to Mexico to receive treatment from Dr. Khan's team.

She wrote: "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit. Forever thankful to @dr.akhan @eterna.health."

The mother of four concluded her post with an optimistic message: "Here's to hope, healing, and the future of science."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
david corenswet hollywood hottest man ben affleck livid superman franchise

EXCLUSIVE: 'Superman' Star David Corenswet Hailed as 'The Hottest Man In Hollywood'... Leaving Ben Affleck 'Livid' After He Was Pushed Out of The Film's Franchise

chris martin begs dakota johnson second chance after tom brady sighting

EXCLUSIVE: Lights Will Guide You... Back to Chris Martin? Coldplay Frontman Begs Ex Dakota Johnson to Give Him Another Chance... After She Was Spotted Partying With World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Tom Brady

Public endorsement

kim kardashian mexico unusual treatment not approved
Source: MEGA

Other stem cell therapies are FDA-approved and legal.

Kim's public endorsement of the Muse treatment is likely to spark conversation about stem cell therapy access and regulation in the United States, where researchers continue to explore the potential benefits — and risks — of emerging regenerative medicine technologies.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.