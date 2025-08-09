Kim Kardashian Takes Mercy Fash to Mexico to Get Unusual Treatment Not Approved in the U.S. — as She Shares Scary Photos From the Operating Room

While stem cell treatments are not entirely prohibited in the United States, only certain therapies — such as those using blood-forming stem cells from umbilical cord blood to treat blood disorders — are FDA-approved. Most other stem cell therapies, including Muse, remain classified as experimental and are not authorized for general use domestically.

Kim credited the procedure with making a dramatic difference in her health. She said: "The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."

Encouraging others experiencing back pain to explore the option, she added: "I can't recommend this treatment enough."

The reality TV star described the therapy as having "transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

However, Kim also urged caution, noting: "Everyone is different, and I'm just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals."