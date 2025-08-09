Kim Kardashian Takes Mercy Fash to Mexico to Get Unusual Treatment Not Approved in the U.S. — as She Shares Scary Photos From the Operating Room
Kim Kardashian has revealed she traveled to Mexico for a medical procedure not currently offered in the United States, RadarOnline.com can report.
With her sister Khloé Kardashian accompanying her for support, the 44-year-old reality TV star shared details of her trip and treatment on Instagram Friday, August 8, posting photos taken inside the minimalist medical facility where she underwent the Muse stem cell procedure.
According to Eterna Health, the therapy promises "complete cellular renewal" by "replacing compromised cells with fully functional tissue" in areas such as joints or muscles.
Images showed Kim wearing black pajamas and dark goggles while posing with her doctor, as well as lying face down during the procedure, with what appeared to be blood visible on her back.
The SKIMS founder and ex-wife of Kanye West told her followers: "I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey."
While stem cell treatments are not entirely prohibited in the United States, only certain therapies — such as those using blood-forming stem cells from umbilical cord blood to treat blood disorders — are FDA-approved. Most other stem cell therapies, including Muse, remain classified as experimental and are not authorized for general use domestically.
Kim credited the procedure with making a dramatic difference in her health. She said: "The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."
Encouraging others experiencing back pain to explore the option, she added: "I can't recommend this treatment enough."
The reality TV star described the therapy as having "transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."
However, Kim also urged caution, noting: "Everyone is different, and I'm just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals."
Kim's trip
Because Muse stem cells are not available in the United States, Kim explained she had to travel to Mexico to receive treatment from Dr. Khan's team.
She wrote: "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit. Forever thankful to @dr.akhan @eterna.health."
The mother of four concluded her post with an optimistic message: "Here's to hope, healing, and the future of science."
Public endorsement
Kim's public endorsement of the Muse treatment is likely to spark conversation about stem cell therapy access and regulation in the United States, where researchers continue to explore the potential benefits — and risks — of emerging regenerative medicine technologies.