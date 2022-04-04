Heating Up! Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Grandparents As Ex Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella
Kim Kardashian took a big step in her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson, meeting his grandparents for the first time this weekend.
The Skims founder, 41, joined her comedian beau for a work trip to New York City, according to a new report on Monday, noting they were not far from Pete's grandparents' home on Staten Island so they visited his loved ones.
Pete, 28, has already met some of Kim's inner circle, including her mom, Kris Jenner. He previously appeared in a snapshot taken in Kris' SoCal home alongside Flavor Flav in November 2021.
Sources told TMZ that Pete has yet to meet Kim's four kids out of respect for her ex Kanye West, who shocked fans by dropping out of his upcoming Coachella appearance.
The news came after some critics launched a petition on Change.org to remove the Eazy rapper from headlining this year's festival due to his antics on social media. In recent weeks, Ye has taken to Instagram to shade Pete, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and comedian D.L. Hughley.
A fan launched the petition on the very same day that West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. The app’s parent company, Meta, restricted the Famous hitmaker from posting, commenting, and sending DMs within the timeframe as a result.
The drama reached a boiling point between Pete and Kanye in March when alleged text messages detailing their back-and-forth exchange were shared online.
"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," read one text from Pete. "Grow the f--k up."
It seems the comments Ye posted on social media were the last straw for Pete. "He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore," a source told E! News. "He's no longer staying silent."
In another turn of events, Kim was ruled legally single by a judge in early March, giving her newfound freedom amid her ongoing divorce from the Yeezy fashion designer after nearly seven years of marriage. Another insider told the outlet, "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."