Heating Up! Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Grandparents As Ex Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella

Pete, 28, has already met some of Kim's inner circle, including her mom, Kris Jenner. He previously appeared in a snapshot taken in Kris' SoCal home alongside Flavor Flav in November 2021.

Sources told TMZ that Pete has yet to meet Kim's four kids out of respect for her ex Kanye West, who shocked fans by dropping out of his upcoming Coachella appearance.

The news came after some critics launched a petition on Change.org to remove the Eazy rapper from headlining this year's festival due to his antics on social media. In recent weeks, Ye has taken to Instagram to shade Pete, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and comedian D.L. Hughley.