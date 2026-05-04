EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'Racing Too Fast' As Pair Is 'Already Planning Baby and Palatial Love Nest Buy-Up'
May 4 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is moving at breakneck speed with Lewis Hamilton, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pair is already planning a shared future – complete with a private love nest and talk of starting a family – just months after their romance first surfaced.
Reality TV stalwart Kardashian, 45, and F1 race ace Lewis, 41, were first linked in January after attending Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party, before quietly deepening their connection with a countryside escape to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds in February.
High Profile Romance and Travel
Their relationship gained momentum through a series of public and private sightings, including a trip to Japan with Kim's son Saint, 10, and a high-profile appearance at Coachella.
The couple, who have known each other since 2015 when they attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards alongside former partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, are now said to be house-hunting across Malibu, Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara.
A source told us: "Kim and Lewis are determined to carve out a space that belongs exclusively to them – somewhere intimate and completely removed from the realities of Kim's busy family life, where they don't have to worry about unexpected interruptions from the kids.
"For most couples, slipping away for a low-key weekend would be the obvious solution, but that simply isn't an option at their level. Any hotel stay turns into a major operation, with advance teams, tight security checks and layers of planning – it ends up feeling less like a romantic break and more like a state visit. Having a property of their own gives them total control and privacy, which is something they both really value."
Seeking a Private Celebrity Escape
The insider added: "They're looking for somewhere of their own that feels like a true escape – not just luxurious, but discreet and secure enough that they can properly switch off. It's about creating a bubble where they can focus on each other without the constant logistics and scrutiny that come with being two of the most recognizable people in the world. In their eyes, investing in a private retreat just makes far more sense than trying to replicate that level of comfort and confidentiality in hotels every time they want to be together.'
The source also said Kardashian has taken a measured approach to the relationship.
They added: "What started out as something fairly low-key has accelerated into a much deeper connection, and it's clear now that this isn't just a casual fling. "Kim was very intentional in how she handled things early on – she didn't want to overwhelm him or rush the dynamic, so she took a step back and allowed Lewis to take the lead.
"She understands Lewis' personality incredibly well – he's driven, he thrives on challenge, and he enjoys the excitement of pursuing something he really wants.
"By holding back slightly and not laying all her cards on the table, she's kept that sense of intrigue alive. It's played right into what motivates him, and as a result, he's become even more invested. From Kim's perspective, that approach has paid off exactly as she hoped."
Building a Deeper Long Term Connection
Kardashian and Lewis' growing closeness has been fueled by a string of luxury getaways and increasingly public displays of affection.
Hamilton shared images of Kardashian during a Tokyo trip in early April, marking their relationship's unofficial Instagram debut.
Kardashian, who shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six – with her kooky rapper ex West, is said to have fully embraced the excitement of the whirlwind romance.
"They've been making the most of every opportunity to disappear together, whether it's staying local in LA or slipping out of town for something more secluded," a source said.
"When they do travel, they go all out – the most exclusive suites, total privacy, doors closed to the outside world. For Kim, that sense of escapism and intensity is a huge part of the appeal. She loves the buzz of it, the feeling that they're in their own little world, even if it's just for a few days."
The insider added: "At the same time, there's a growing sense that neither of them sees this as temporary. They're both talking openly about building something more permanent, and putting money into a palatial love nest of their own feels like the natural next step. In many ways, it's like a test run for a more settled life together – a chance to see what it's like sharing a space and creating a routine, without formally taking that final step just yet."
Commitment and Future Family Plans
Friends suggest Formula One champion Hamilton has been particularly vocal about his intentions.
One told us: "Lewis is completely captivated by Kim at this point – she has a real hold over him, and he's not shy about making that clear.
"He's already talked about a future that includes marriage, and from his side, it doesn't feel like an abstract idea – he's serious about where this could go.
"Kim is absolutely thrilled by how things are unfolding, but she's being very strategic in how she responds. Rather than leaning into those conversations too heavily, she tends to brush them off with a laugh or a light comment, keeping things playful on the surface. That said, behind the scenes it's obvious she sees him as someone with real long-term potential. She's been around enough to know when something has substance, and in her mind, Lewis stands out in a way few others have."
Hamilton's integration into Kardashian's inner circle also appears seamless. He has long maintained ties with the family, particularly with Kris Jenner, who supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018 and 2019.
Now, sources said the family is fully behind the relationship.
One added: "Lewis has really immersed himself in Kim's world, and he's clearly enjoying every aspect of it – from the family dynamic to the lifestyle that comes with being part of that inner circle.
"He's been completely embraced by everyone around her, and there's a genuine sense that they're rooting for this relationship to go the distance.
"Lewis is also eager to demonstrate that this isn't just talk – he wants to show real commitment by building a life with Kim in Los Angeles.
"He and Kim have been actively touring properties together, discussing what their shared space would look like, and they're hoping to lock something in sooner rather than later – with talk of creating their own family already underway.
"There's a very intense connection between them right now – it's not casual or half-hearted. They're both fully invested, and there's a feeling from those around them that this is moving quickly because the emotions on both sides are very real."