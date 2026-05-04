EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'Racing Too Fast' As Pair Is 'Already Planning Baby and Palatial Love Nest Buy-Up'

Reality TV stalwart Kardashian, 45, and F1 race ace Lewis, 41, were first linked in January after attending Kate Hudson 's New Year's Eve party, before quietly deepening their connection with a countryside escape to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds in February.

Kim Kardashian is moving at breakneck speed with Lewis Hamilton , with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pair is already planning a shared future – complete with a private love nest and talk of starting a family – just months after their romance first surfaced.

"For most couples, slipping away for a low-key weekend would be the obvious solution, but that simply isn't an option at their level. Any hotel stay turns into a major operation, with advance teams, tight security checks and layers of planning – it ends up feeling less like a romantic break and more like a state visit. Having a property of their own gives them total control and privacy, which is something they both really value."

A source told us: "Kim and Lewis are determined to carve out a space that belongs exclusively to them – somewhere intimate and completely removed from the realities of Kim's busy family life, where they don't have to worry about unexpected interruptions from the kids.

The couple, who have known each other since 2015 when they attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards alongside former partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger , are now said to be house-hunting across Malibu, Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara.

The insider added: "They're looking for somewhere of their own that feels like a true escape – not just luxurious, but discreet and secure enough that they can properly switch off. It's about creating a bubble where they can focus on each other without the constant logistics and scrutiny that come with being two of the most recognizable people in the world. In their eyes, investing in a private retreat just makes far more sense than trying to replicate that level of comfort and confidentiality in hotels every time they want to be together.'

The source also said Kardashian has taken a measured approach to the relationship.

They added: "What started out as something fairly low-key has accelerated into a much deeper connection, and it's clear now that this isn't just a casual fling. "Kim was very intentional in how she handled things early on – she didn't want to overwhelm him or rush the dynamic, so she took a step back and allowed Lewis to take the lead.

"She understands Lewis' personality incredibly well – he's driven, he thrives on challenge, and he enjoys the excitement of pursuing something he really wants.

"By holding back slightly and not laying all her cards on the table, she's kept that sense of intrigue alive. It's played right into what motivates him, and as a result, he's become even more invested. From Kim's perspective, that approach has paid off exactly as she hoped."