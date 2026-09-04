EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Scores Legal Win in Defamation Battle With Ray J
Sept. 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Bootylicious Kim Kardashian scored a stunning legal victory over former lover Ray J after a judge ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with her defamation lawsuit – flatly rejecting the rapper's bid to have the case tossed on free-speech grounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire and her mom, Kris Jenner, 70, filed a lawsuit against Ray J in October, accusing him of making defamatory and false statements claiming the reality stars were the subject of a federal racketeering probe "worse" than the crimes committed by imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Ray J Moves to Toss Defamation Suit
"If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," Ray J blurted out during a March 2025 TV appearance.
The legal brawlers also filed competing lawsuits against each other over an alleged violation of an agreement to stay mum about the infamous 2003 tape that ended up propelling the then-unknown Kardashian, now 45, to international fame. That case is still pending.
Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., asked the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to toss out the defamation lawsuit, arguing he was merely making "hypothetical statements" to himself that were caught while he was off camera.
Judge Rejects Ray J's 'Hypothetical' Defense
What's more, Ray J argued his statements were protected speech because the Kardashians are "high-profile public figures subject to public fascination" and his comments related to "an issue of public interest."
"Although [Ray J] argues that he was making hypothetical statements, stating opinions, or engaging in hyperbole, the Court has considered all of the evidence in the record and concludes that a reasonable person could have understood that [Ray J] was making a statement of fact," Judge Steven A. Ellis wrote in the 10-page decision.
Ray J Vows to Appeal Ruling
"There is evidence sufficient to support a finding that [Ray J's] statements were offensive to a reasonable person," added the judge, who set the trial date for March 2028.
The rapper's attorney Howard King says he plans to file an appeal because the ruling "failed to recognize Ray J's First Amendment right to publish his opinion about the despicable behavior of Kim Kardashian.
"The appeal freezes the proceedings so it is unlikely there will be a trial in 2028 or ever."