EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Scores Legal Win in Defamation Battle With Ray J

"If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," Ray J blurted out during a March 2025 TV appearance.

The legal brawlers also filed competing lawsuits against each other over an alleged violation of an agreement to stay mum about the infamous 2003 tape that ended up propelling the then-unknown Kardashian, now 45, to international fame. That case is still pending.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., asked the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to toss out the defamation lawsuit, arguing he was merely making "hypothetical statements" to himself that were caught while he was off camera.