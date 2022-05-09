Kim Kardashian & Kanye West REAL Divorce Papers Listed For Sale As NFT — Is Ye Behind The $425K Sale?
The mother of four’s divorce filing with West, 44, dated Feb. 19, 2021, was priced at a whopping $427,246.20 as of Monday, Radar has learned.
The odd non-fungible token was listed on OpenSea by an unknown user named LettersOfTheSea. The user states, “When the [divorce] case is finalized the buyer will receive an .fbx version of the piece so that they may use it with an avatar in the metaverse or be able to display it on their property in the metaverse.”
In the description of the NFT, the mysterious meta seller noted: “When lovers are consumed by the hot flame of passion their love turns to ashes. The motif ‘Purification by Fire’ is a depiction of absence – the absence of love, but also the absence of interaction, communication and joy of life. With their emotional posture along with a feeling of guilt that seems to burden them, the couple at the same time has a strong presence.”
Oddly, West — now known as Ye — has long been associated with “purification” and “fire.”
Last August, the artist, formerly known as Kanye West, played with fire, memory, and purification at a Chicago listening event for his newest studio album DONDA.
Although West is not a big fan of NFT, the release of the NFT could spark speculation that he or someone associated with him is behind the release.
“This is definitely the most controversial move ever made in the NFT space and I’d bet it goes for upwards of $1.2 million —what a screen shot of the first tweet sold for,” an industry observer said.
Kardashian filed to end their nearly seven year marriage in February 2021. The former couple has four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said at the time. “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy and that feels really good.”
Kardashian has subsequently hooked up with Pete Davidson in a public showmance that irked West.