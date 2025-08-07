EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's 'Facelift' Masks Spark Sleep Suffocation Warnings From Experts — 'They Are Potential Killers'

Kim Kardashian is being warned her latest beauty product could pose a serious risk to users, with one expert telling RadarOnline.com: "It could be a killer."

The 43-year-old reality star and business mogul launched the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap through her SKIMS shapewear brand last week, promising it would "lift" and sculpt jawlines overnight.

Retailing at $50, the skin-tight bandage-style wrap is marketed as a non-invasive alternative to cosmetic surgery, but dermatologists say it is part of a dangerous trend, and warn it could suffocate users in their sleep.