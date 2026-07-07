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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Crashes With F1 Wags — Why the Reality TV Queen is Being Iced Out by Racers' Wives as Lewis Hamilton Romance Keeps Revving Up

Kim Kardashian's F1 wags clash has fueled scrutiny as her Lewis Hamilton romance gains attention.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's F1 wags clash has fueled scrutiny as her Lewis Hamilton romance gains attention.

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July 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Billionaire beauty Kim Kardashian is being iced out by fellow Formula 1 WAGs, who think the flashy reality star is too tacky for the global racing circuit – and her speedster boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, is facing growing pressure to keep his galpal away from the track and from those who believe her larger-than-life presence is turning his race days into a total circus, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"This is a crucial period for Lewis' career. He's doing pretty well right now" – with back-to-back second-place finishes – "and his team is anxious to keep the momentum," an insider said.

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'Proud To Have Kim'

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Lewis Hamilton is facing pressure from Formula 1 insiders who want Kim Kardashian to stay away from the paddock.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Lewis Hamilton is facing pressure from Formula 1 insiders who want Kim Kardashian to stay away from the paddock.

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"He's proud to have Kim cheering him on, but she's not mixing well with the other WAGs [wives and girlfriends]. They find her snooty and fake, plus there's a lot of talk that his head's elsewhere when she's around, and it's a worrisome distraction."

The Kardashians star, 45, and Hamilton, 41, have been friendly acquaintances for over a decade – but sources say their romance revved into gear in February when they were spied together in England and France.

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Tokyo Trip Triggered Complaints

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In March, Hamilton joined Kardashian and Kanye West's four children and the Skims founder on a spring break trip to Tokyo.
Source: MEGA

In March, Hamilton joined Kardashian and Kanye West's four children and the Skims founder on a spring break trip to Tokyo.

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In March, the F1 great, who was slated to run in races in China and Japan, joined Kardashian and the four kids she shares with ex-husband Kanye West – daughters North [West], 13, and Chicago [West], 8, and sons Saint [West], 10, and Psalm [West], 7 – for spring break vacation in Tokyo.

But now the insider said he's being forced to defend the SKIMS founder from complainers who are bristling over the social media powerhouse in their midst.

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Hamilton Refuses To Hear Critics

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An insider claimed Hamilton has defended Kardashian, calling her his 'good luck charm.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider claimed Hamilton has defended Kardashian, calling her his 'good luck charm.'

"He's brushing it off, saying people are just acting jealous, and anyone who wants to question his private life has no place in his entourage," the insider shared. "He's also telling Kim that she's his good luck charm and she's welcome to bring more of her family along next time.

"The guy is so smitten. He'd walk through fire for Kim right now, and anyone who wants to pour water on their happiness can go to hell as far as he's concerned. And Kim's loving this new environment – even if people are out to get her."

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