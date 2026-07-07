Billionaire beauty Kim Kardashian is being iced out by fellow Formula 1 WAGs, who think the flashy reality star is too tacky for the global racing circuit – and her speedster boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, is facing growing pressure to keep his galpal away from the track and from those who believe her larger-than-life presence is turning his race days into a total circus, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"This is a crucial period for Lewis' career. He's doing pretty well right now" – with back-to-back second-place finishes – "and his team is anxious to keep the momentum," an insider said.