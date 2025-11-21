Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian & Drake's Secret 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship Exposed — 'Everyone Knows They've Been Hooking Up for Years On and Off'

Kim Kardashian and Drake's secret on-and-off relationship is revealed after years of quiet hookups.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Secret lovers Kim Kardashian and Drake have been hooking up off and on for years, but things have been really heating up in the past few months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The friends with LOTS of benefits had a clandestine tryst this summer in a mansion at Lake Como in Italy, but the news leaked when eagle-eyed sleuths on social media discovered both posted pictures of themselves in what appeared to be the same mansion.

But the photos just confirmed what insiders have known for years.

Drake's 'Been Obsessed With Kim'

Drake has pursued Kim Kardashian since moving to Hidden Hills in 2012 to be near her.
Source: MEGA

"Drake has been obsessed with Kim forever," said a source. "Everyone knows she's the reason he moved to Hidden Hills in 2012 – because he wanted to be in her neighborhood.

"He played the friend card with Kim for a long time and still publicly claims that's all they are, but everyone knows they've been hooking up for years on and off."

The underwear mogul, who's desperate to maintain her "It Girl" status now that she's 45, would love people to know she's lured the 39-year-old Canadian My Everything hitmaker into her boudoir.

Dating Drake 'Is A Flex' For Kim

Kanye West's explosive reactions are said to keep Kardashian from going public with Drake.
Source: MEGA

"He's hot, successful and younger – it's a big flex for her," the insider said. "No doubt it irks her that she's getting this reputation as not being able to get a date."

One major obstacle is her looney tunes ex Kanye West, 48, who goes ballistic any time Kardashian starts seeing a new man.

"If it wasn't for Kanye and his unhinged behavior, she'd be pushing Drake to go public," said a source. "Look at the absolute nightmare he unleashed on Pete Davidson when they dated. Pete broke up with her because he was truly afraid for his safety."

Keeping Their Romance A Secret

Sources claimed Drake prefers secrecy in his relationship with Kim Kardashian to maintain his single image.
Source: MEGA

Drake claimed he hasn't gone Instagram official with Kardashian because he doesn't want to deal with a circus, but according to our source: "It's a perfect situation for Drake because he likes people to think he's single, even when he's not, that way he can keep being a player.

"Meanwhile, Kim says she's fine with it because she doesn't need drama with Kanye – but then she goes and drops these photos and totally busts herself."

