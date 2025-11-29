Kim Kardashian's Health Shock: Doctors Find 'Low Brain Activity' in Scan After Years of 'Chronic Stress' Linked to Kanye West Turmoil

Amen linked the results to chronic stress, something Kim noted has been heightened by studying for the bar exam and navigating the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.

Despite that strain, the doctor told her she did not appear to be at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease and said imaging showed she is "not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed." He also praised her mindset, telling her, "You are extraordinary in being positive."

Still, Amen pointed to what he described as "holes" in the scan, suggesting reduced activity in her frontal lobes.

"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be," he explained, warning that the low activity could make it "harder to manage stress," particularly as she continues preparing for the bar exam. Kardashian pushed back, responding, "That just can't be," especially given the timing of her studies.

Just two weeks earlier, she revealed that she failed the California Bar Exam she took in July 2025.