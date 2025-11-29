Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Health Shock: Doctors Find 'Low Brain Activity' in Scan After Years of 'Chronic Stress' Linked to Kanye West Turmoil

kim kardashian doctors find low brain activity chronic stress kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian revealed new brain scan results on The Kardashians, showing she has "low brain activity."

Profile Image

Nov. 29 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the results of a recent brain scan, sharing new details about her health in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star, 45, revealed that the scan showed both "low brain activity" and an aneurysm that doctors say has been present "for years", RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Brain Scan

kim kardashian doctors find low brain activity chronic stress kanye west
Source: MEGA

Celebrity doctor Dr. Daniel Amen told her the low activity is likely due to chronic stress.

During the episode, Kardashian met again with celebrity physician Dr. Daniel Amen, who has appeared on the show before and previously scanned the brains of her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in 2022. She recounted her reaction after learning of the unexpected findings. "That just can't be. It just can't. (I'm) not accepting," she said after Amen explained the low activity readings.

Article continues below advertisement

Chronic Stress

kim kardashian doctors find low brain activity chronic stress kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kim linked her stress to studying for the bar exam and her divorce from Kanye West.

Amen linked the results to chronic stress, something Kim noted has been heightened by studying for the bar exam and navigating the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.

Despite that strain, the doctor told her she did not appear to be at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease and said imaging showed she is "not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed." He also praised her mindset, telling her, "You are extraordinary in being positive."

Still, Amen pointed to what he described as "holes" in the scan, suggesting reduced activity in her frontal lobes.

"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be," he explained, warning that the low activity could make it "harder to manage stress," particularly as she continues preparing for the bar exam. Kardashian pushed back, responding, "That just can't be," especially given the timing of her studies.

Just two weeks earlier, she revealed that she failed the California Bar Exam she took in July 2025.

Kim's Plan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Angelina Jolie has been left 'mentally drained' by her $500M winery battle with Brad Pitt and his legal team.

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Left 'Mentally Drained' by Brutal $500M Winery Battle Against Brad Pitt — With the Actor and His Legal Team 'Out for Blood'

Cher allows A.E. Edwards 'secret flings' in a bizarre arrangement with her 39-year-old younger lover.

EXCLUSIVE: Cher, 79, Allows Boytoy A.E. Edwards 'To Have Secret Flings' — Inside the Diva's Bizarre Arrangement With 39-year-old Lover

kim kardashian doctors find low brain activity chronic stress kanye west
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Kim told her sister Kourtney that doctors discovered she has a brain aneurysm.

Kardashian said she now plans to take action, telling cameras, "I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s--- to do this summer."

The episode also followed up on a concerning discovery revealed last week, when Kardashian told her sister Kourtney that a prior scan detected a brain aneurysm. "Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain," she recalled being told.

Doctors said the aneurysm was visible in earlier imaging as well. She later contacted brain surgeon Keith Black, who warned that "just stress" could cause it to rupture.

Kardashian said she believes the ongoing strain of studying and the fallout from her 2022 divorce have contributed to the chronic stress flagged by doctors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.