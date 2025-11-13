EXCLUSIVE: New Tell-Tale Clues Kim Kardashian Has Been 'Secretly Dating' One of World's Biggest Rappers for Years

Talk is again swirling Kardashian, 45, and Drake , 39, are far more than simply friends, with sources telling us their relationship has stretched far beyond friendship since the reality TV veteran's 2021 divorce from Kanye West , 48.

Kim Kardashian is at the center of new tell-tale clues suggesting she has been secretly dating one of the world's biggest rappers for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim Kardashian secretly dated Drake for years after her divorce from Kanye West.

An insider said the pair's carefully choreographed public silence over the growing rumors they are "friends with benefits" is cracking after fans noticed the pair recently posted near-identical social media updates from Lake Como.

The pair uploaded images taken from the grounds of Villa Pliniana, with Kardashian posing in a semi-transparent dress overlooking the same waterfront view seen in Drake's tour-related photographs.

One source close to the pair said: "This didn't come out of nowhere. People around them have known something between them has been quietly going on for years.

"Drake has kept it quiet because he hates a circus, but the Italy posts were a slip."

The source added the pair's secrecy "made sense only because Kanye can still blow up at any moment."