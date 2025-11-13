EXCLUSIVE: New Tell-Tale Clues Kim Kardashian Has Been 'Secretly Dating' One of World's Biggest Rappers for Years
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is at the center of new tell-tale clues suggesting she has been secretly dating one of the world's biggest rappers for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Talk is again swirling Kardashian, 45, and Drake, 39, are far more than simply friends, with sources telling us their relationship has stretched far beyond friendship since the reality TV veteran's 2021 divorce from Kanye West, 48.
Lake Como Posts Reveal a 'Slip'
An insider said the pair's carefully choreographed public silence over the growing rumors they are "friends with benefits" is cracking after fans noticed the pair recently posted near-identical social media updates from Lake Como.
The pair uploaded images taken from the grounds of Villa Pliniana, with Kardashian posing in a semi-transparent dress overlooking the same waterfront view seen in Drake's tour-related photographs.
One source close to the pair said: "This didn't come out of nowhere. People around them have known something between them has been quietly going on for years.
"Drake has kept it quiet because he hates a circus, but the Italy posts were a slip."
The source added the pair's secrecy "made sense only because Kanye can still blow up at any moment."
Drake Secretly Taking Her on Trips
Kardashian herself previously admitted how unusual her love life had become after her divorce from the kooky rapper.
She has admitted to using AI "virtual boyfriends" to brush up on dating and even created a dedicated closet to help 'manifest' a future partner through shoe storage.
A music industry insider said: "Kim might have been focused on manifesting a future partner, but Drake was the one secretly taking her on trips. They've been seeing each other behind the scenes for years, so it's no shock it's coming out now."
Rumors have long swirled around the pair's alleged chemistry. Drake first entered the Kardashian orbit in 2013 and had already been collaborating with West since 2008.
Speculation over a possible romance with Kardashian intensified after Drake once called Kris Jenner "my favorite" and attended her Christmas party in 2015.
History of Tension and Public Defenses
Tensions exploded in 2018 during Drake's feud with rapper Pusha T, which dragged West into the public crossfire.
At the time, Kardashian publicly defended her then-husband. She wrote on social media: "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."
The conflict resurfaced in 2023 when Kardashian said West had accused her of having an affair with Drake throughout their marriage.
She said: "He accused me of that publicly. So, the person that's supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage."
Fans took new interest when Drake included Kardashian's voice in his 2023 single Search and Rescue. The track features him saying: "I don't really know how to confess my love, Really seem that God wanna test my love for you."
Earlier this year West hinted at their alleged romance, saying in a now-deleted post: "These are the last times I get to diss Drake before the Kim pop out cause then it look like I'm hating or care."
Kanye's Reactions Keep the Relationship Low-Key
Another source said: "Kim and Drake have stayed low-key because you never know how Kanye will react. Just look at what Pete Davidson went through – it was a nightmare for him."
Davidson, 31, dated Kardashian for nine months in 2022 and later sought trauma therapy after West targeted him in a music video showing a caricature of the actor being beheaded and buried.
Kardashian, who shares four children with West – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – has struggled to date openly. An insider said: "Kim's situation with her ex puts a lot of people off. She goes for the most sought-after men, and they have plenty of choices. Kanye's behavior doesn't make any of it easier."
But another source said Drake remains drawn to the secrecy. They said: "He really spoils Kim, and even though he keeps everything under wraps, he's been unusually committed for him.
"But Kim wants the world to know. If things keep building, he might finally be ready to make it official."