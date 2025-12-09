EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single Biggest Heartbreak Kim Kardashian Suffered at Hands of 'Nazi-Loving' Ex Kanye West

The case, which saw eight defendants convicted in May, marked the first time she confronted those involved.

Kardashian used her family's reality TV show to describe learning West, 48, at the time of the robbery, had publicly suggested the ordeal was fabricated.

She said in a tearful confessional: "My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart... just to think that someone wouldn't believe you – that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life – it just really bothered me."

"You don't know who I am," she added.