EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single Biggest Heartbreak Kim Kardashian Suffered at Hands of 'Nazi-Loving' Ex Kanye West
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's most painful blow she suffered during her marriage to Kanye West came not from their divorce, but from his claim that she had faked her 2016 Paris robbery – a remark sources have now told RadarOnline.com is a "festering deep wound" she still carries.
The reality TV veteran, who was 35 when she was tied up and held at gunpoint in a Paris apartment while thieves stole more than $10million in jewelry, returned to the French capital earlier this year to testify in the long-delayed trial over the audacious heist.
'A Knife to My Heart'
The case, which saw eight defendants convicted in May, marked the first time she confronted those involved.
Kardashian used her family's reality TV show to describe learning West, 48, at the time of the robbery, had publicly suggested the ordeal was fabricated.
She said in a tearful confessional: "My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart... just to think that someone wouldn't believe you – that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life – it just really bothered me."
"You don't know who I am," she added.
Vindication in the Courtroom
According to a source close to the family, the accusation has left her "devastated."
The insider claimed: "Kim had spent years rebuilding her sense of safety after Paris, and to have Kanye throw doubt on that trauma cut deeper than almost anything else. It left her shaken.
"For Kim, it was the moment she realized the person who should have protected her most was willing to weaponize her worst fear."
Kardashian said returning to Paris to testify against the thugs who brutally targeted her brought both relief and clarity.
She said: "To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, 'See, guys. It was real.'
"I'm happy it's over."
Another source said, "She needed this trial. Kim wanted the world – and maybe even Kanye – to see that every minute of that night was real, terrifying, and life-changing.
"And now she would like Kanye to acknowledge it was no 'fake' or 'publicity stunt' and apologize to her."
Kardashian has long said she would not allow the ordeal to define her, a point she reasserts in the episode.
She said, "This was less than 10 minutes of my life. I've lived an amazing life. That's always given me a little bit of peace, just to know – what was it? Eight, nine minutes? – of pure terror and panic aren't going to ruin me."
'She Survived Something Horrific'
Her testimony also brought her face-to-face with the men responsible.
Earlier this year, she said she was grateful for the verdict, telling NBC News, "I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family.
"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system."
A third source said, "Kim walked out of that courtroom lighter. Not because what happened hurt any less, but because she finally proved beyond any doubt that she survived something horrific – and that she didn't need Kanye's belief to validate her truth."
They continued: "But it doesn't mean it feels like a deep and festering wound for her, and she would like him to acknowledge he owes her an apology."
West is still considered a showbiz pariah after his series of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media and confessed admiration for Hitler saw him branded a "Nazi lover" as he was dumped from a series of mega-money brand deals.