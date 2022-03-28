Cordial Coparenting? Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Put Split Drama Aside For Son Saint's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce drama has finally come to a cease-fire, or so it appears.

The exes put their issues to the side for their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend. Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, as well as their eldest daughter, North, and youngest daughter, Chicago, were seen cheering for Saint, 6, from the sidelines in photos obtained by TMZ.

Kanye, 44, was the ultimate proud dad while coparenting alongside Kim in a rare sighting, filming Saint from his cell phone as his son kicked the ball down the field.