Cordial Coparenting? Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Put Split Drama Aside For Son Saint's Soccer Game
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce drama has finally come to a cease-fire, or so it appears.
The exes put their issues to the side for their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend. Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, as well as their eldest daughter, North, and youngest daughter, Chicago, were seen cheering for Saint, 6, from the sidelines in photos obtained by TMZ.
Kanye, 44, was the ultimate proud dad while coparenting alongside Kim in a rare sighting, filming Saint from his cell phone as his son kicked the ball down the field.
In recent months, the tension between Kimye has spilled over onto social media as her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson heats up.
Although Kanye has called out Kim’s boyfriend, 28, via Instagram on several occasions, the Yeezy fashion designer has since wiped his page clean.
Looking ahead, he is expected to take the stage for Coachella 2022 and fans are guessing that he will perform his latest single Eazy, the very track including a shady Pete reference.
It looks like Kim and Pete are still going strong despite the seemingly ongoing drama with Kanye, as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pic of the King Of Staten Island's latest tattoo tribute to her: the phrase "My Girl Is A Lawyer" etched permanently onto his skin.
Last year, the Skims founder announced that she passed her First-Year Law Students' Examination, a.k.a. "the baby bar," during her fourth try. In order to complete her goal, she will have to pass the General Bar Exam, another feat on her journey to become a lawyer.
Sources claim that Pete is really starting to take a stand when it comes to his relationship, especially after all that has transpired with her ex as of late.
"[Pete] didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore," a source told E! News. "He's no longer staying silent."
Kim and Pete finally went Instagram official in March 2022, five months after first sparking romance rumors following her hosting appearance on SNL.
The Selfish author filed for divorce from her estranged husband after nearly seven years of marriage last February and she has since been ruled legally single, going onto remove the last name "West" from her social accounts.