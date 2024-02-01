Your tip
'Killers of the Flower Moon' Producer's Wife Takes Her Own Life by Leaping From Hotel Balcony

Isabelle Thomas' manner of death was suicide, the L.A. Medical Examiner determined.

Feb. 1 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Bradley Thomas, a producer of the Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon, is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of his beloved wife, Isabelle Thomas, who has died by taking her own life at 39.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Isabelle plunged to her death from the Hotel Angeleno, known for its skyline views, in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Bradley Thomas is mourning the loss of his beloved wife.

Isabelle was claimed to have leaped from a balcony on the 17-floor building. First responders found her dead at the scene, according to TMZ, which learned that she jumped from high up. Law enforcement sources did not find a note.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed her body was ready for release after an autopsy was completed. Loved ones are now able to choose a funeral home.

Her birthday is listed as Sept. 14.

Isabelle and Brad tied the knot in 2018 and share two children together.

The manner of her death was a suicide with multiple traumatic injuries.

Isabelle and Brad tied the knot in 2018 and share two children. The couple recently stepped out for a Jan. 13 event, smiling while taking photos on the red carpet.

The devastating news comes after KOTFM was nominated for a total of 10 prizes at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Production Design, Cinematography, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), and Film Editing.

The critically acclaimed film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and is set in 1920s Oklahoma, detailing the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation.

"People look at this story as 100 years old, but my God, it's incredibly relevant. This is still happening on tribal lands to this day. From an environmental perspective, it's always Indigenous people and the places that they inhabit that are under threat," DiCaprio said.

Actress Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category.

Some of the other films Bradley produced include Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, and Shallow Hal.

Isabelle was often by his side at big events, beaming when they arrived for the premiere of The Mule at the Village Theatre in Dec. 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

