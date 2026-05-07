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Home > News > Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Claims She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella After Sipping 'Spiked Juice' — 'I Was So Scared'

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Source: @KhloeKardashian;youtube

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was drugged while attending the Coachella music festival.

May 7 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian has claimed she was drugged at Coachella after swigging spiked "juice."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star opened up about the frightening experience on the latest episode of her podcast when she was quizzed about attending the music festival.

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'I Was The Dumb One'

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picture of Khloe Kardashian
Source: @KhloeKardashian;youtube

Kardashian says she didn't realize the drink she consumed contained drugs.

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She said: "I've gone once — it was many moons ago. I feel like 2016, or something like that."

Explaining how the drugs incident occurred, the 41-year-old said: "I don't think anyone, like, drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs.

"And I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy — no one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."

Kardashian went into admitting being on drugs at the festival "wasn’t the best experience," saying it soon became obvious everyone around her was on something.

She added: "I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew."

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'Everyone Was Yelling At Me'

Source: @KhloeKardashian;youtube

Kardashian admits she hid in a bathroom after taking drugs.

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At one point, Kardashian said she hid away in a bathroom for hours, which irritated people looking to use the facilities.

"I just didn't realize what was happening until after it happened, like, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn't get out of the bathroom," she said, later admitting the incident left her "shaken."

"I was in my head, I was so scared, so my experience was not good," she said.

Kardashian also spoke in detail about her past legal misconceptions after she was arrested in Los Angeles in March of 2007 at the age of 22 in connection with driving under the influence.

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'I Can't Have My Mom Find Out'

Source: @khloekardashian;Instagram

The reality star feared her mom's reaction to DUI.

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She said: "I didn't know I was going to go to jail because of that, cause it was my very first offense.

"Yes, I knew I was in trouble, and I was like, 'I just can't have my mom find out' — but I had no idea that arrest would lead to me going to jail."

Kardashian added: "I don’t think I was really thinking too hard about it, which sounds so silly."

She recalled her brush with the law: "When you get arrested on the weekend, you can’t get out until Monday.

"They can’t process you until a weekday. So, I was in a holding cell with 23 other women who were all prostitutes besides me."

Ultimately, Kardashian served a few hours in jail in July of 2008 in Lynwood, California, on a probation violation, getting an early release due to overcrowding issues.

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Photo of Khloe Kardashian and kids
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé is the mother of two young children — daughter True, eight, and son Tatum, three.

"I had to turn myself in, because I had to serve 30 days in jail, which I didn’t do all 30 days," she said. "And that was much scarier, because thinking I was gonna spend 30 days in jail wasn’t anything I thought about."

The reality star is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, also including Kourtney, 47, and Kim, 45.

She is the mother of daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3, with her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 35.

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