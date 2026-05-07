Khloé Kardashian Claims She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella After Sipping 'Spiked Juice' — 'I Was So Scared'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star opened up about the frightening experience on the latest episode of her podcast when she was quizzed about attending the music festival.

Khloé Kardashian has claimed she was drugged at Coachella after swigging spiked "juice."

She said: "I've gone once — it was many moons ago. I feel like 2016, or something like that."

Explaining how the drugs incident occurred, the 41-year-old said: "I don't think anyone, like, drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs.

"And I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy — no one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."

Kardashian went into admitting being on drugs at the festival "wasn’t the best experience," saying it soon became obvious everyone around her was on something.

She added: "I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew."