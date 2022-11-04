Keyshia Cole Pulls Son DJ From Kanye West's Donda Academy As Fallout Over Rapper's Antisemitic Rant Continues

"I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after Ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit," she tweeted, likely referencing his post responding to Boosie.

In a message that has since been deleted, West told Boosie to back off.

Responding in all-caps, West tweeted, "DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD A-- ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME I'M THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW I'M BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."

Cole later replied to the NDA portion of the fan's tweet, saying that she was never asked to sign one, adding, "[I don't know] who may have but that wasn't brought up to us."