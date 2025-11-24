'Broke' Kevin Spacey Claims He's Received 'Thousands' of Messages from Concerned Fans Offering a 'Place to Stay' After 'Homeless' Revelation
Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET
Kevin Spacey claims he’s received "thousands" of messages from concerned fans offering him a "place to stay" after admitting he was homeless and in a dire financial situation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 66, has been offered all types of accommodation in light of his comments about losing his house following his "cancelation" from Hollywood
Outpouring Of Support
The actor was cleared of sexual assault allegations against four men during a U.K. trial in 2023, but he's yet to get his career back on track.
Speaking in a new Instagram video, Space wanted to thank the outpouring of support he's received for people "offering me place to stay or have just asked if I'm okay."
He then went on to clarify his living situation, saying: "And to all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity full stop.
"But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.
"I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business.
'Living In Airbnbs And Hotels'
"I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year and, for that, I have so much to be grateful for," Spacey also noted.
"And there are many people, as well all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or are in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to."
Spacey said in an interview last week that he lost his house and is now "living in Airbnbs and hotels", which triggered concedes for his well-being.
He said: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out.
Dire Financial Situation
"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was.
"Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.
"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain."
Asked what his financial situation is he replied: "Not great", but added that in terms of bankruptcy, "it never got to that point."
At the time of the allegations Spacey was living in Baltimore, Maryland, where he had been based for 12 years.
Since 2017, more than 30 men accused the two-time Oscar-winning actor of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour, which led to Netflix axing his role on House of Cards. He denied all allegations.
In July 2023, the American Beauty star was found not guilty of assaulting four men after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, in one of the UK's most high-profile #MeToo trials.
He has since been preparing to sing in a big band at a Cyprus resort in an ambitious bid to claw back his showbusiness career.