Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kevin Spacey

'Broke' Kevin Spacey Claims He's Received 'Thousands' of Messages from Concerned Fans Offering a 'Place to Stay' After 'Homeless' Revelation

picture of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey claims he's been inundated with messages from fans offering him places to stay after 'homeless' revelation.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kevin Spacey claims he’s received "thousands" of messages from concerned fans offering him a "place to stay" after admitting he was homeless and in a dire financial situation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 66, has been offered all types of accommodation in light of his comments about losing his house following his "cancelation" from Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement

Outpouring Of Support

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

The veteran actor claims 'thousands' of fans have been checking in on him.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor was cleared of sexual assault allegations against four men during a U.K. trial in 2023, but he's yet to get his career back on track.

Speaking in a new Instagram video, Space wanted to thank the outpouring of support he's received for people "offering me place to stay or have just asked if I'm okay."

He then went on to clarify his living situation, saying: "And to all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity full stop.

"But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.

"I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business.

Article continues below advertisement

'Living In Airbnbs And Hotels'

Source: @kevinspacey;Instagram

Spacey says he's 'living where the work is.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year and, for that, I have so much to be grateful for," Spacey also noted.

"And there are many people, as well all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or are in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to."

Spacey said in an interview last week that he lost his house and is now "living in Airbnbs and hotels", which triggered concedes for his well-being.

He said: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out.

Article continues below advertisement

Dire Financial Situation

picture of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

The fallen star previously admitted his financial situation is 'not great.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant when MAGA star Husband Charlie Was Murdered — 'We Wanted Four' Kids

putin nerve agent attack before trump peace talks

EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Assassination Attempt Panic — Dictator Survives Nerve-agent Attack Just Weeks Before Planned Peace Talks With Trump

Article continues below advertisement

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was.

"Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.

"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain."

Asked what his financial situation is he replied: "Not great", but added that in terms of bankruptcy, "it never got to that point."

At the time of the allegations Spacey was living in Baltimore, Maryland, where he had been based for 12 years.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

The 'House if Cards' actor was found not guilty of assaulting four men in 2023.

Since 2017, more than 30 men accused the two-time Oscar-winning actor of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour, which led to Netflix axing his role on House of Cards. He denied all allegations.

In July 2023, the American Beauty star was found not guilty of assaulting four men after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, in one of the UK's most high-profile #MeToo trials.

He has since been preparing to sing in a big band at a Cyprus resort in an ambitious bid to claw back his showbusiness career.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.