Kevin Bacon Reveals He Was Burned 'Badly' After Hard-Boiled Egg Exploded in his Mouth While on Road With Band
You would think a man named Kevin Bacon knows a thing or two about how to eat breakfast! The Footloose actor revealed a wild "cautionary tale" about the time he was burned "badly" after biting into a microwaved hard-boiled egg.
"I'm in a rock band. We were able to do a bunch of tours," Bacon shared during a new interview, RadarOnline.com can report. "You stay in these hotels that are not very high end."
"They often have the free breakfast, which is like the waffles and the eggs and a couple of pieces of Cheerio," he went on during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Bacon noted they were venturing from "one lousy hotel to another."
"So, I grabbed a couple of boiled eggs to take with me," he continued. "Now these eggs were, I want to say, they were peeled, but they were hard-boiled. Took them to the next hotel, put them in the microwave to heat them up, put it on a minute. All of a sudden, I hear, 'boom!'"
That particular egg "completely exploded all over the microwave" which was a bummer since he had to clean it up while hungry.
"I bite into the other egg, and it's a grenade going off in my mouth," Bacon told the audience, revealing he instantly knew it was going to be a tedious recovery process.
The box office star sprung into action by grabbing a cold towel.
"I take the towel off and — this is a little gross — and the skin of my lips is on the towel," he shared. "I call up the doctor, and the doctor says, 'Well you've obviously burned yourself badly,' and prescribes some stuff. For the next month, my lips were bright red like a Kansas City Chiefs fan."
During a previous interview, Bacon dished about his culinary skills and said he's more "loosey goosey" in the kitchen than his wife, actress Kira Sedgwick.
"Now, here's the thing about me as a cook. I have no idea about measurements," he told PEOPLE in November 2023. "[Kyra] likes to have the recipe and read it, and follow it."
"I rarely follow a recipe," Bacon admitted, revealing he mostly does his own thing and makes changes based on the flavor. "I love recipes because I learn something new, I get inspired by something … I generally adjust it."