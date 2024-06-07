"I bite into the other egg, and it's a grenade going off in my mouth," Kevin Bacon revealed while sharing his "cautionary tale."

"I'm in a rock band. We were able to do a bunch of tours," Bacon shared during a new interview, RadarOnline.com can report. "You stay in these hotels that are not very high end."

You would think a man named Kevin Bacon knows a thing or two about how to eat breakfast! The Footloose actor revealed a wild "cautionary tale" about the time he was burned "badly" after biting into a microwaved hard-boiled egg.

"They often have the free breakfast, which is like the waffles and the eggs and a couple of pieces of Cheerio," he went on during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Bacon noted they were venturing from "one lousy hotel to another."

"So, I grabbed a couple of boiled eggs to take with me," he continued. "Now these eggs were, I want to say, they were peeled, but they were hard-boiled. Took them to the next hotel, put them in the microwave to heat them up, put it on a minute. All of a sudden, I hear, 'boom!'"