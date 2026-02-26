EXCLUSIVE: Kenya Moore's Hair Spa Landlord Takes Legal Action to Get Her Evicted — After 'RHOA' Alum Fails To Pay THOUSANDS Despite Court Order

Court records filed on Wednesday, February 25, by the Plaintiff, Northland Chamblee, LLC, initiated proceedings in the Superior Court of DeKalb County, Georgia.

The landlord of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore 's hair spa is taking legal action to evict her business, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a legal document titled a Writ of Possession, Moore Vision Media, Inc. found itself in hot water after allegedly neglecting to make rent payments required by a February 3 order.

The court document "commanded" the marshals or his lawful deputies to put the plaintiff-landlord in "full and quiet possession of the premises" and to "remove" the defendants.

It also requested any "personal property" and "any and all persons claiming through or under them" to be removed from the premises.

The writ concluded, commanding the marshals to "execute this Writ of Possession instanter, and to file with this Court a return of your actions hereunder," meaning they requested an authorized officer give possession of the property after the eviction instantly, and asked for a written report saying what actions were taken and when.