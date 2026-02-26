EXCLUSIVE: Kenya Moore's Hair Spa Landlord Takes Legal Action to Get Her Evicted — After 'RHOA' Alum Fails To Pay THOUSANDS Despite Court Order
Feb. 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The landlord of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore's hair spa is taking legal action to evict her business, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Court records filed on Wednesday, February 25, by the Plaintiff, Northland Chamblee, LLC, initiated proceedings in the Superior Court of DeKalb County, Georgia.
Court Documents Details Revealed
According to a legal document titled a Writ of Possession, Moore Vision Media, Inc. found itself in hot water after allegedly neglecting to make rent payments required by a February 3 order.
The court document "commanded" the marshals or his lawful deputies to put the plaintiff-landlord in "full and quiet possession of the premises" and to "remove" the defendants.
It also requested any "personal property" and "any and all persons claiming through or under them" to be removed from the premises.
The writ concluded, commanding the marshals to "execute this Writ of Possession instanter, and to file with this Court a return of your actions hereunder," meaning they requested an authorized officer give possession of the property after the eviction instantly, and asked for a written report saying what actions were taken and when.
Kenya Moore's Hair Spa Owes the Landlord More Than $87,000
On February 24, TMZ reported Moore's hair spa owed over $87,000 to its landlord.
Court documents the outlet obtained noted a judge had ordered Moore Vision Media to pay $43,988 by late February and another $43,988.67 by March, totaling $87,976.
The judge also required Moore to pay approximately $5,500 a month in rent until or unless she vacates the premises.
The landlord alleges she still has yet to pay.
Moore's hair spa opened in June 2024. According to a tipster, Moore "stopped paying rent" beginning on December 1, 2024.
On June 4, 2025, the source claimed the landlord served the reality star's business with a dispossessory affidavit – a written document filed by a landlord in court to begin formal eviction proceedings against a tenant.
Regardless of the filing, they alleged Moore Vision Media refused to vacate.
Moore's company denied allegations to TMZ, insisting they had requested the landlord make improvements to the property, and he had neglected to do so.
'I Have Always Been Vindicated'
While Moore was a longtime staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her last appearance on Season 16 ended on a sour note.
During filming, the 55-year-old brought a poster filled with sexually explicit images that allegedly involved a new cast member, Brittany Eady, which led to her being suspended from the show and, inevitably, not returning.
Moore spoke out on X about the ordeal, insisting she would "never engage in revenge p---."
"I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail," she added. "I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news."
After her premature departure, she returned to the social media platform to show her gratitude for her fans, calling them the "best" ones that "anyone could ever ask for."
"I love you all so very much. Always and forever."